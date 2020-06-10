Gamers waiting for more official PS5 news will not be happy to hear rumors that claim the company won’t unveil the console’s design during the June 11th event.

A person who posted on Twitter several details about the PlayStation 5 says the PS5 design will be unveiled on July 7th.

Sony is supposedly copying the PS4 launch recipe from 2013 when it hosted several press events over the course of the year to release specific news about that console model.

Sony will host an online-only PlayStation 5 event on Thursday, a week later than initially planned. Sony delayed the keynote as George Floyd protests swept the nation, saying it will “stand back and allow more important voices to be heard.” The highly-anticipated press conference should be a lot more exciting than the specs reveal that Sony hosted on YouTube a few months ago. But just like in mid-March, Sony might not announce one of the most important details about the PS5 on Thursday. That’s according to a leaker, but the rumor is in line with other claims that said the event will focus on next-gen games that have been devised for the new console.

A person who goes by the name of IronManPS5 on Twitter shared several PS5 details in the past few months. But 2020 hasn’t been a usual year for tech announcements, PS5 included. The novel coronavirus pandemic changed everything and ruined Sony’s PS5 announcement plans in the process. That’s why we’re still waiting to see if any of the leaker’s prediction will pan out.

According to the tweet, the final design of the console will not be shown on June 11th:

The final design of PlayStation 5 will not be presented at the PlayStation 5 Digital Showcase on June 11 pic.twitter.com/INyinad2jk — Iron Man (@IronManPS5) June 9, 2020

In a follow-up tweet, the leaker indicated that Sony is just sticking to the same PlayStation marketing playbook it used successfully with the PS4 in 2013. Rather than releasing all the information about the new console at once, Sony scheduled scattered several announcements over a few months, each one bringing additional PlayStation news.

There’s a reason why the final design of PlayStation 5 will be officially unveiled on July 7. It’s so obvious it’s not even funny but the public haven’t realised it yet and still won’t realise it unless they’re told. I’ll go over it another time pic.twitter.com/FfvD8LcgvE — Iron Man (@IronManPS5) June 9, 2020

The leaker says the PS5 design will be unveiled about a month later, on July 7th. As with this person’s previous PS5 leaks, it’s unclear where the information comes from.

The PS5 design is probably one of the two pieces of PlayStation 5 news gamers want most. The other is the price, of course.

Microsoft also staggered its Xbox Series X news over several months. But unlike Sony, Microsoft unveiled the Series X design in mid-December, and then followed up with more Xbox news. The new Xbox design is as simple as it gets, as the console resembles a regular desktop PC with a significant focus on cooling.

A report a few weeks ago said that Sony has run in cooling issues with the PS5, which could force the company to rethink the console’s design. We haven’t seen any news to corroborate that rumor. But other reports did say that Sony is spending more money on cooling for the PS5, and a newly discovered patent suggests the real purpose of that unusual PS5 dev kit design was to test a new cooling system.

That said, you’ll have to wait one more day to see what kind of PS5 news Sony has scheduled for June.

Image Source: LetsGoDigital PlayStation 5 concept design.