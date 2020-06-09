iPhone 12 leaks began even before last year’s new iPhone models were released and we now know just about everything there is to know about Apple’s upcoming new handsets.

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models are expected to boast plenty of new features, but the most exciting thing may be the big design overhaul we have all heard so much about.

Now, a new video gives us what appears to be our best look yet at Apple’s stunning new iPhone 12 Pro design.

If you’re an Apple fan, we have some good news and some bad news for you regarding the upcoming new iPhone 12 series that will be released later this year. The bad news is that Apple’s new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models will almost certainly be delayed. We’ve seen plenty of reports on both sides over the past few months, some saying that Apple’s iPhone 12 release would happen on time and others saying that the novel coronavirus and its impact on manufacturing and travel would result in a delay of up to 2 months. The situation is always changing, of course, but several sources have reported lately that the iPhone 12 will indeed be delayed. Thankfully, however, it appears as though the delay won’t be quite as long as some sources have suggested. Rather than a September release, it looks like Apple will release the iPhone 12 series sometime in October.

As we mentioned earlier, there’s also some good news that Apple fans should be excited about. While it seems almost certain at this point that the iPhone 12 release will be delayed, everything we have heard so far suggests that the next-generation iPhone lineup will be well worth the wait. The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are expected to be packed full of new features and all of those nifty new features will be wrapped up in a completely redesigned housing. Now, a new video gives us what appears to be our best look yet at Apple’s stunning iPhone 12 design.

Apple’s new iPhone 12 series will be the company’s first new iPhone lineup to all feature OLED screens. It will also be the first time Apple has released four new iPhone models at once — as we’ve been hearing since TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo first reported it last December, there will be two new iPhone 12 models and two new iPhone 12 Pro models this year. The iPhone 12 Pro handsets will be Apple’s first iPhones to feature a triple-lens camera array on the back that also adds a LIDAR sensor, and they’ll reportedly be the first to come in a new “Midnight Blue” color. Also of note, the iPhone 12 series will be Apple’s first smartphone lineup to support 5G connectivity.

People who plan to buy a new iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro are in store for plenty of firsts this year, but there’s one in particular that people seem most excited about: Apple’s iPhone 12 lineup will be the first iPhone series to feature a new design since all the way back in 2017.

The iPhone X, iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone 11, and iPhone 11 Pro have all sported the same basic design. They all look identical from the front, with the only notable differences between various generations coming on the back thanks to some new rear camera systems. In 2020, however, we can apparently look forward to some pretty significant design changes.

On the front, all four new iPhone 12 models will reportedly feature a much smaller notch. Yes, the notch is still there, but it’ll take up less space. On the back, the iPhone 12 Pro will sport a new quad-sensor camera array with three lenses and a LIDAR sensor. Between the front and back, a new flat metal edge will replace the round edges we’ve seen on all new flagship iPhone models since the iPhone 6 was released in 2014.

Wondering what the iPhone 12 will look like when all is said and done? We’ve seen plenty of attempts from graphic designers to give us a glimpse of the new iPhones, but most of them make some big mistakes that are not in line with rumors we’ve heard from solid sources. Now, however, a graphic designer named Devam Jangra has made a video of what appears to be our best look yet at Apple’s actual design. There are a few minor issues like the height of the lenses on the rear camera and the fact that the iPhone 12 Pro is pictured in several new color options that will not actually be offered by Apple. Overall, however, the video embedded below should be a great preview of the iPhone 12 Pro set to debut later this year.