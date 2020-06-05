It’s Friday, June 5th, which means you’ll find National Donut Day 2020 deals galore available from all your favorite nationwide chains and local donut makers.

From discounts and combo deals to straight-up free donuts, today is definitely a great day to be a donut lover.

There’s even a special “Meat Donut” available from one restaurant chain, for anyone who has the nerve to give it a shot.

Happy National Donut Day 2020, everyone! We can’t blame you if the news took you by surprise, since “National Donut Day” is a pretty new annual occurrence. It’s just as real as most other holidays though, and there’s one important difference. While most holidays like this end up costing you money because you have to buy someone a gift or flowers, National Donut Day actually saves you money on delicious donuts. As a matter of fact, you can even score a donut for free from a few different donuteries.

As is the case with all of these food-based holidays, Offers.com has rounded up all the best deals, discounts, and freebies being offered by nationwide chains. You’ll find them all listed below, and you should also call your favorite local donut shop if it’s not a chain. You never know — it might be offering an even better deal than the ones you’ll find below.

Also, we have one addition to the list that Offers.com didn’t cover. It’s from Smokey Bones, and it’s definitely not for the faint of heart. Here’s the full announcement:

Aventura, Fla. (June 2020) – Anyone can put meat on a donut, but Smokey Bones made a donut from meat. On National Donut Day, meat lovers now have something they can enjoy, too. Smokey Bones has created the ultimate meat/bacon donut as a limited time offer on Friday, June 5 only. They start with a 3/8th of a slice of Applewood smoked bacon that is hand-carved from an in-house pork belly slab. The bacon is candied in brown sugar and black pepper and roasted until crispy. The crispy slice of bacon is then shaped into a donut ring and hand-dipped in Smokey Bones’ signature vanilla cake batter and cooked until perfectly golden brown. It is then dipped in a glaze of confectioners’ sugar and maple syrup and topped with chunky smoked bacon pieces. “Our Chef Peter Farrand created something that not only tastes delicious but is also a love letter to our meat-obsessed guests,” said CEO James O’Reilly. “His creativity took a typical maple bacon donut and elevated it to something you won’t find anywhere else.” The meat donuts come in a bag of three and are priced at $9.99. The donuts are available at select Smokey Bones locations on Friday, June 5th only for in-house dining or takeout. In addition, for customers who order a Family Feast will receive a free bag of hot, house-made Cinnamon-Sugar Donuts, one of the signature desserts at Smokey Bones. The five donuts are served with chocolate and raspberry dipping sauces. Customers that order the BBQ Party Pack will receive two bags of donuts.

It’s either going to be amazing or an affront to your senses, but definitely keep it in mind. Now, check out the all-dough-based donut deals below.

Duck Donuts: A sweet and easy way to enjoy a free treat in celebration of National Donut Day this year at Duck Donuts is to join their loyalty program. All registered Duck Donuts Rewards members will receive a FREE cinnamon sugar donut, redeemable from June 5 through June 7.

Dunkin’ Donuts: On June 5, Dunkin’ is offering guests a free classic donut with the purchase of any beverage. And adding a new twist to National Donut Day, they are inviting customers to join “The Donut Party,” and cast a vote for their favorite donut variety. You can follow the results on their official Instagram account @Dunkin’. To keep the party going, Grubhub is also offering a free half-dozen donuts on Dunkin’ orders of $10 or more on June 6 and June 7.

Entenmann’s: Honoring healthcare heroes this year with its “Standing Doughnation Sweepstakes,” from now until June 18, the company is taking nominations of healthcare workers and awarding $500 cash prizes to workers, $500 donations to their hospital or care facility and giving away free donuts. A winner is chosen each night through June 18. To nominate a health care worker, post on Instagram or Twitter with the hashtags #standingdoughnation and #promotion, and follow and tag @entenmanns.

Krispy Kreme: From Monday, June 1 through Friday, June 5, stop by Krispy Kreme Doughnuts and get your favorite donut FREE. At Krispy Kreme, they’ve decided to celebrate not just National Donut Day, but National Donut Week and are letting guests pick whatever kind of donut they want, not limiting the selection to the classic glazed donut. They are, however, limiting one free doughnut per person, per day.

LaMar’s Donuts & Coffee: On June 5, in honor of National Donut Day and in support of local heroes fighting COVID-19, LaMar’s is offering a FREE donut for all customers. They will also be awarding a year of donuts (12 dozen) to service professionals in healthcare, childcare, first-responder, and education occupations who have provided extraordinary community service during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Randy’s Donuts: Announced on Randy’s Donuts’ official Instagram account (@Randysdonustsla), if you stop by any Randy’s on Friday, June 5, you will receive a free bag of buttermilk bites! They are also giving away free donuts for a year! Enter by posting your favorite Randy’s photo with #randysdonutsla & #nationaldonutday on June 5, and one lucky contestant will win a free classic dozen per week for a year. A $25 gift card will be awarded to 10 runners-up and 50, third-place contestants will receive a free classic dozen.

Shipley Do-Nuts: From 5 a.m. until noon on Friday, June 5, Shipley Do-Nuts is offering a FREE glazed donut with any purchase.

Stan’s Donuts & Coffee: While Stan’s, a Chicago icon, is only open for carryout and delivery during this unique time, they do offer nationwide shipping on Goldbelly. If you sign up for Stan’s loyalty app, you’ll get a free donut and earn points for sweet rewards.

The Dough Bar: From June 1 through June 7, the online donut company, The Dough Bar, (a Shark Tank hit offering a “healthy alternative to the average donut”) will be giving 10% off and a FREE “Doughnut Worry” mask after every $40 spent, while supplies last. They will be offering 12 small-batch flavors during National Donut Week, June 1 through June 7, and there will be giveaways all week as well. Enter the code: NDD10WEEK.

