Sony has announced the free PlayStation 4 games it will be giving away in June.

PlayStation Plus subscribers will be able to download Call of Duty: WWII and Star Wars Battlefront II for free from Tuesday, June 2nd through Monday, July 6th.

Call of Duty: WWII normally costs $59.99, while Star Wars Battlefront II retails for $19.99.

According to the latest reports, Sony will finally pull back the curtain on the PlayStation 5 next week, but PlayStation fans don’t have to wait that long for good news, as this month’s selection of free PS4 games for PS Plus subscribers is one of the best we’ve ever seen. We already knew Call of Duty: WWII would be free this month, as Sony actually announced it on Tuesday, but now the second free game has been revealed: Star Wars Battlefront II.

PlayStation Plus members have been treated to a bunch of great games in recent months, but two best-selling triple-A titles at once is nothing to sneeze at. Both games are a few years old, but they still have active online communities so you can jump right into the multiplayer once you add them to your library. If you’re a fan of multiplayer shooters, and you’re subscribed to PS Plus, grabbing both of these is a no-brainer.

Here’s the complete lineup of free PlayStation 4 games available to PS Plus subscribers in June:

Call of Duty: WWII (ERP $59.99): Available June 2nd – July 6th Call of Duty returns to its roots with Call of Duty: WWII – a breathtaking experience that redefines World War II for a new gaming generation. Land in Normandy on D-Day and battle across Europe through iconic locations in history’s most monumental war. Experience classic Call of Duty combat, the bonds of camaraderie, and the unforgiving nature of war against a global power throwing the world into tyranny.

(ERP $59.99): Available June 2nd – July 6th

Star Wars Battlefront II (ERP $19.99): Available June 2nd – July 6th Embark on an endless STAR WARS action experience from the bestselling STAR WARS HD videogame franchise of all time. Rush through waves of enemies on Starkiller Base with the power of your lightsaber in your hands. Storm through the jungle canopy of a hidden Rebel base on Yavin 4 with your fellow troopers, dispensing firepower from AT-STs. Line up your X-wing squadron from an attack on a mammoth First Order Star Destroyer in space. Or rise as a new STAR WARS hero – Iden, an elite Imperial special forces soldier – and discover an emotional and gripping single-player story spanning thirty years.

(ERP $19.99): Available June 2nd – July 6th

Both games listed above will be free to download starting on Tuesday, June 2nd. As always, you will need to have an active subscription to PlayStation Plus in order to download them for free. You will also need to either keep paying for or restart your subscription in order to keep them, even if you downloaded them for free. And don’t forget — all of the free games from May are still available until the new Instant Game Collection arrives next week.

Image Source: Sony