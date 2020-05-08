Coronavirus quarantine continues and people are watching TV and streaming content more than ever before.

If you’re running low on content and looking for new series to check out, TV Time’s weekly list is a great place to start.

This week’s list of the series people are binge-watching most has three new shows with seasons that were just released, and they’re unsurprisingly all Netflix originals.

We have all been sheltering in place for so long at this point that the days all blend together. For many people, the only thing that differentiates one day from the next is the progress being made through streaming queues. Whether you still subscribe to pay TV or you only use streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video these days, there’s normally plenty to watch. When you’re averaging at least 3 hours of streaming per day, however, shows obviously come and go far more quickly.

If you’re among the many people out there who are looking for new series to watch, you’re likely running into one of two problems. Either there’s so much content out there right now that you don’t know where to start or you have already watched everything on your list and you don’t know where to go from here. Lucky for you, we’re here to help in either case with this week’s list of the 10 most binge-worthy shows out right now.

TV Time is a popular mobile app available for iOS and Android that is used by more than 14 million people to track the shows they watch on TV and streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, and other popular streaming services. Anytime a user records having watched four or more episodes of a show in one 24-hour period, it’s registered as a binge-watching session. Then each week, the developers behind the TV Time app use the anonymized data to share a top 10 list of the shows people are binge-watching most.

On this week’s list, a brand new show shot onto the list in the #1 spot: Never Have I Ever. It’s a new teen dramedy created by Mindy Kaling, and people love it so far. Friends and Brooklyn Nine-Nine come in at #2 and #3, respectively, and the brand new show Summertime on Netflix debuts at #4. Grey’s Anatomy is always on the list, and it’s #5 this week.

The Office holds steady from last week in the #6 spot and Money Heist falls from the second spot last week to #7 this week. A new season of The Last Kingdom that was released last week pushes the Netflix original to #8 on this week’s list, and Outer Banks falls two spots to #9. Community, which is of course an NBC show but has been seeing a binge-watching resurgence because it’s now available on Netflix, comes in at #10. Here’s a quick recap:

Never Have I Ever (Netflix) Friends (NBC) Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC) Summertime (Netflix) Grey’s Anatomy (ABC) The Office (NBC) Money Heist (Netflix) Outer Banks (Netflix) The Last Kingdom (Netflix) Community (NBC)