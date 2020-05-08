Earlier this week, Best Buy ran a big one-day Apple sales event that offered deep discounts on all of Apple’s hottest products.

From the iPhone 11 and iPhone SE to Apple Watches, iPads, and AirPods, everything was covered in the limited-time Best Buy blowout.

There’s only one problem with Best Buy’s big one-day Apple sale: The company forgot to end the deals after one day, so all the best bargains are still available right now.

Those deals are indeed terrific, and there’s plenty more where that came from. There’s also one big sale that the BGR Deals team missed though, and it’s easy to see why: it’s a special limited-time Apple sales event on Best Buy’s website, but it was supposed to last for one day only this past Monday! Someone over at Best Buy forgot to pull the plug and all of the best deals in that one-day Apple sales event are still available today. Check them all out down below.

Save up to $230 on Apple Watch

GPS (Cellular available) Always-On Retina display 30% larger screen² Swimproof³ ECG app¹ Electrical and optical heart sensors Built-in compass Elevation Emergency SOS⁴ Fall detection S5 SiP with up to 2x faster 64-bit dual-core processor² watchOS 6 with Activity trends, cycle tracking, hearing health innovations, and the App Store on your wrist Aluminum case (Stainless Steel available)

Save up to $100 on 7th-Generation iPad

10.2-inch Retina display A10 Fusion chip Touch ID fingerprint sensor 8MP back camera, 1.2MP FaceTime HD front camera Stereo speakers 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Gigabit-class LTE cellular data² Up to 10 hours of battery life³ Lightning connector for charging and accessories Support for Smart Keyboard and Apple Pencil¹ iPadOS with intuitive multitasking, new Home screen, and all the great features of iOS 13

Apple – AirPods with Wireless Charging Case

Automatically on, automatically connected Easy setup for all your Apple devices² Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri” Double-tap to play or skip forward The new Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices AirPods charge quickly in the case The case can be charged either wirelessly using a Qi-compatible charging mat or using the Lightning connector Rich, high-quality audio and voice Seamless switching between devices Listen and talk all day with multiple charges from the Wireless Charging Case

Apple – AirPods with Wireless Charging Case: $179.99 (save $20)

(same AirPods model is down to $169.00 at Amazon)

Apple – AirPods

Automatically on, automatically connected Easy setup for all your Apple devices² Quick access to Siri by saying Hey Siri Double-tap to play or skip forward New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices Charges quickly in the case Case can be charged using the Lightning connector Rich, high-quality audio and voice Seamless switching between devices Listen and talk all day with multiple charges from the Charging Case

Apple – AirPods: $139.99

(AirPods Pro also discounted at Amazon)

iPhone SE starting at $349.99

iPhone 11 starting at $524.99

Apple – HomePod

Breakthrough speaker with amazing sound Spatial awareness that senses its location Built to bring out the best in Apple Music Learns what you like based on what you play Intelligent assistant helps with everyday tasks Controls your smart home accessories Requires iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch with iOS 11.2.5 or later for setup. Siri works with Apple Music. Subscription is required for Apple Music. Only HomeKit-enabled devices can be controlled by HomePod.

Apple – HomePod: $199.99 (save $100)

Beats by Dr. Dre – Beats Studio³ Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling (Pure ANC) actively blocks external noise Real-time audio calibration preserves a premium listening experience Up to 22 hours of battery life enables full-featured all-day wireless playback Apple W1 chip for Class 1 Wireless Bluetooth® connectivity and battery efficiency With Fast Fuel, a 10-minute charge gives three hours of play when the battery is low Pure ANC-off for low power mode provides up to 40 hours of battery life Take calls, control music, and activate Siri with multifunction on-ear controls Soft over-ear cushions ensure extended comfort and added noise isolation

Beats by Dr. Dre – Beats Studio³ Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones: $199.99 (save $150)

Beats by Dr. Dre – Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones

Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) blocks external noise Beats’ Pure ANC adapts to external noise and fit while preserving audio quality Transparency helps you stay aware of your surroundings while listening Advanced acoustic system delivers powerful sound with balanced tonality Up to 22 hours of listening time (up to 40 hours with ANC and Transparency turned off)* Fast Fuel provides 3 hours of playback from a 10-minute charge when battery is low* Auto on/off when you unfold and fold your headphones Ergonomically designed for optimal comfort and extended wear Seamlessly integrated on-ear controls for music, phone calls, and voice capability Enhanced phone call performance for voice clarity Class 1 Bluetooth® for extended range and fewer dropouts

Beats by Dr. Dre – Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones: $249.99 (save $50)

Beats by Dr. Dre – Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones

Totally wireless high-performance earphones Up to 9 hours of listening time (more than 24 hours with charging case) Adjustable, secure-fit earhooks for lightweight comfort and stability Reinforced design for sweat & water resistance during tough workouts Volume & track controls on each earbud, voice capability, and Auto Play/Pause Powerful, balanced sound with dynamic range and noise isolation Earbuds connect independently via Class 1 Bluetooth® for extended range and fewer dropouts With Fast Fuel, a 5-minute charge gives 1.5 hours of playback when battery is low¹ Enhanced phone call performance and call handling from either earbud

Beats by Dr. Dre – Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones: $199.99 (save $50)

