- Earlier this week, Best Buy ran a big one-day Apple sales event that offered deep discounts on all of Apple’s hottest products.
- From the iPhone 11 and iPhone SE to Apple Watches, iPads, and AirPods, everything was covered in the limited-time Best Buy blowout.
- There’s only one problem with Best Buy’s big one-day Apple sale: The company forgot to end the deals after one day, so all the best bargains are still available right now.
- Visit BGR’s homepage for more stories.
The BGR Deals team has brought you up to speed on so many great deals today, it’s almost impossible to know where to start. Highlights include Amazon’s #1 best-selling Jointown 3-ply face masks for just 78¢ each and similar top-selling 3-layer face masks from Pacli for 80¢ apiece when the Jointown masks inevitably sell out, best-selling Eco Finest 75% alcohol hand sanitizer and Natural Concepts 65% alcohol hand sanitizer both back in stock, a shocking $100 discount on the Bose 700 noise cancelling headphones that almost never go on sale, Mpow H12 noise cancelling headphones for only $32.99 with coupon code MPOWH12A, AirPods Pro at Amazon’s best price, SoundPEATS true wireless earbuds for just $22.31, a top-selling UV smartphone sanitizer that’s finally back in stock, $200 off Anova’s new Precision Cooker Pro sous vide, the Echo Show 8 and Echo Show 5 at their lowest prices, a rare sale on the Echo Spot smart alarm clock, and more.
Those deals are indeed terrific, and there’s plenty more where that came from. There’s also one big sale that the BGR Deals team missed though, and it’s easy to see why: it’s a special limited-time Apple sales event on Best Buy’s website, but it was supposed to last for one day only this past Monday! Someone over at Best Buy forgot to pull the plug and all of the best deals in that one-day Apple sales event are still available today. Check them all out down below.
Save up to $230 on Apple Watch
GPS (Cellular available)
Always-On Retina display
30% larger screen²
Swimproof³
ECG app¹
Electrical and optical heart sensors
Built-in compass
Elevation
Emergency SOS⁴
Fall detection
S5 SiP with up to 2x faster 64-bit dual-core processor²
watchOS 6 with Activity trends, cycle tracking, hearing health innovations, and the App Store on your wrist
Aluminum case (Stainless Steel available)
Save up to $230 on Apple Watch
Save up to $100 on 7th-Generation iPad
10.2-inch Retina display
A10 Fusion chip
Touch ID fingerprint sensor
8MP back camera, 1.2MP FaceTime HD front camera
Stereo speakers
802.11ac Wi-Fi and Gigabit-class LTE cellular data²
Up to 10 hours of battery life³
Lightning connector for charging and accessories
Support for Smart Keyboard and Apple Pencil¹
iPadOS with intuitive multitasking, new Home screen, and all the great features of iOS 13
Save up to $100 on 7th-Generation iPad
Apple – AirPods with Wireless Charging Case
Automatically on, automatically connected
Easy setup for all your Apple devices²
Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”
Double-tap to play or skip forward
The new Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices
AirPods charge quickly in the case
The case can be charged either wirelessly using a Qi-compatible charging mat or using the Lightning connector
Rich, high-quality audio and voice
Seamless switching between devices
Listen and talk all day with multiple charges from the Wireless Charging Case
Apple – AirPods with Wireless Charging Case: $179.99 (save $20)
(same AirPods model is down to $169.00 at Amazon)
Apple – AirPods
Automatically on, automatically connected
Easy setup for all your Apple devices²
Quick access to Siri by saying Hey Siri
Double-tap to play or skip forward
New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices
Charges quickly in the case
Case can be charged using the Lightning connector
Rich, high-quality audio and voice
Seamless switching between devices
Listen and talk all day with multiple charges from the Charging Case
Apple – AirPods: $139.99
(AirPods Pro also discounted at Amazon)
iPhone SE starting at $349.99
Carriers, phones and coverage (including 5G) not available in all markets. Requires credit approval, wireless service plan, qualifying phone and an installment billing agreement for the carrier’s required term. $0 down for well-qualified customers. For all others, down payment and other restrictions may apply. Monthly phone payments for term (20–30 months subject to carrier) at retail price. 0% APR. Sales tax (on total price) may be due at purchase. If you cancel wireless service, remaining balance on phone becomes due. Restocking fee and other charges may apply. Number of financed devices per account limitations may apply. Subject to carrier terms and conditions. Terms subject to change. Sprint requires down payment for well-qualified customers on select phones and eligible upgrade.
iPhone 11 starting at $524.99
Savings are deducted off the full total price of the phone and are reflected in either instant savings or in vendor bill credits, both of which will result in reduced monthly payments for the term of the agreement on your carrier account. Bill credits will be applied within 1–2 billing cycles and will end when the balance is paid, or the line is terminated or transferred. Savings promotion does not apply to one-time payment activation and may not be combinable with other credits, discounts and offers. Maximum savings listed may not be available for all phones and/or from all carriers. Carriers, devices and coverage (including 5G) not available in all markets. Requires credit approval, wireless service plan, qualifying phone and an installment billing agreement for the carrier’s required term. $0 down for well-qualified customers. For all others, down payment and other restrictions may apply. Monthly phone payments for term (20–30 months subject to carrier) at retail price. 0% APR. Sales tax (on total price) may be due at purchase. If you cancel wireless service, remaining balance on phone becomes due. Restocking fee and other charges may apply. Number of financed devices per account limitations may apply. Subject to carrier terms and conditions. Terms subject to change. Excludes prepaid and unlocked phones.
Apple – HomePod
Breakthrough speaker with amazing sound
Spatial awareness that senses its location
Built to bring out the best in Apple Music
Learns what you like based on what you play
Intelligent assistant helps with everyday tasks
Controls your smart home accessories
Requires iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch with iOS 11.2.5 or later for setup.
Siri works with Apple Music. Subscription is required for Apple Music.
Only HomeKit-enabled devices can be controlled by HomePod.
Apple – HomePod: $199.99 (save $100)
Beats by Dr. Dre – Beats Studio³ Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling (Pure ANC) actively blocks external noise
Real-time audio calibration preserves a premium listening experience
Up to 22 hours of battery life enables full-featured all-day wireless playback
Apple W1 chip for Class 1 Wireless Bluetooth® connectivity and battery efficiency
With Fast Fuel, a 10-minute charge gives three hours of play when the battery is low
Pure ANC-off for low power mode provides up to 40 hours of battery life
Take calls, control music, and activate Siri with multifunction on-ear controls
Soft over-ear cushions ensure extended comfort and added noise isolation
Beats by Dr. Dre – Beats Studio³ Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones: $199.99 (save $150)
Beats by Dr. Dre – Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones
Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) blocks external noise
Beats’ Pure ANC adapts to external noise and fit while preserving audio quality
Transparency helps you stay aware of your surroundings while listening
Advanced acoustic system delivers powerful sound with balanced tonality
Up to 22 hours of listening time (up to 40 hours with ANC and Transparency turned off)*
Fast Fuel provides 3 hours of playback from a 10-minute charge when battery is low*
Auto on/off when you unfold and fold your headphones
Ergonomically designed for optimal comfort and extended wear
Seamlessly integrated on-ear controls for music, phone calls, and voice capability
Enhanced phone call performance for voice clarity
Class 1 Bluetooth® for extended range and fewer dropouts
Beats by Dr. Dre – Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones: $249.99 (save $50)
Beats by Dr. Dre – Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones
Totally wireless high-performance earphones
Up to 9 hours of listening time (more than 24 hours with charging case)
Adjustable, secure-fit earhooks for lightweight comfort and stability
Reinforced design for sweat & water resistance during tough workouts
Volume & track controls on each earbud, voice capability, and Auto Play/Pause
Powerful, balanced sound with dynamic range and noise isolation
Earbuds connect independently via Class 1 Bluetooth® for extended range and fewer dropouts
With Fast Fuel, a 5-minute charge gives 1.5 hours of playback when battery is low¹
Enhanced phone call performance and call handling from either earbud
Beats by Dr. Dre – Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones: $199.99 (save $50)