Sony has announced the free PlayStation 4 games it will be giving away in May.

PlayStation Plus subscribers will be able to download Cities: Skylines and Farming Simulator 19 for free from May 5th through June 1st.

The two games normally retail for $40 each on the PlayStation Store.

We’re still anxiously awaiting news from Sony about the PlayStation 5, but in the meantime, we will take what we can get. Today, what we can get is free games, as Sony has unveiled the next duo of titles that will be free for PlayStation Plus subscribers starting on May 5th. Up first is Cities: Skylines, a game that lets you build and maintain enormous cities, and doom them to natural disasters when you get bored with the planning.

If you’d rather escape the city and head out to the countryside, you’re going to want to pick up the other free title, Farming Simulator 19. As the name suggests, this simulator puts you in the shoes of a modern farmer and has you harvesting crops, tending to animals, and riding around in more than 300 vehicles and machines. You can share your farm play online with other players and download mods created by the community.

If you find yourself enjoying either of the games (or both, for that matter) and want more, Cities: Skylines and Farming Simulator 19 have plenty of downloadable content that you can pick up on the PlayStation Store once you’ve bled the base game dry. You will have to pay for it, but at least you got the game for free.

Here’s the complete lineup of free PlayStation 4 games available to PS Plus subscribers in May:

Both games listed above will be free to download starting on Tuesday, May 5th. As always, you will need to have an active subscription to PlayStation Plus in order to download them for free. You will also need to either keep paying for or restart your subscription in order to keep them, even if you downloaded them for free. And don’t forget — all of the free games from April are still available until the new Instant Game Collection arrives next week.

