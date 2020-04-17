A new MCU rumor says that Captain Marvel 2 might set up Avengers 5, or New Avengers.

Captain Marvel 2 would do precisely what Civil War did for the last two major Avengers films.

An actual release date for the New Avengers project hasn’t yet leaked, however.

It was just a few days ago that we heard Marvel has been taking pitches from writers for Young Avengers. Anyone familiar with the MCU rumor mill knows that Young Avengers is an idea that appeared in various other leaks, and Marvel might be setting up the MCU to accommodate the storyline. After Endgame, the entire MCU needs to be rebuilt. Not only will we get more heroes to replace the ones who have died or retired, but we’ll also need new villains including a replacement for Thanos. On top of that, Marvel plans to incorporate new characters into the MCU properties that were unavailable before, including X-Men, Deadpool, and the Fantastic Four.

The addition of Disney+ to Disney’s arsenal makes it even easier to produce content across multiple franchises featuring the same actors and characters. MCU Phase 4 will be the first phase where standalone movies will be intertwined with TV series from Marvel Studios. The novel coronavirus has delayed the entire Phase 4 timeline, but at least some good came out of it: Marvel confirmed the release date of a movie that’s part of Phase 5, Captain Marvel 2. Now, a new rumor says that Carol Danvers’s new standalone adventure might set up Avengers 5.

As we’ve just explained, Marvel’s most prominent property isn’t going away just because Tony Stark, Natasha, and Steve Rogers are gone. The Avengers will live on with a new lineup that will include some of the heroes who survived Endgame, Danvers included. New heroes who are about to be introduced will join the team as well. And there will be additional team-ups to keep track of, including the Young Avengers, Thunderbolts, X-Men, and Fantastic Four.

Last week we said that it’s unclear when Young Avengers might drop or whether that’s going to be the fifth film in the Avengers franchise. MCU Cosmic now says that Captain Marvel 2 might introduce the new Avengers team and that Young Avengers could end up being a TV series for Disney+.

Captain Marvel 2, which has a July 8th, 2022 release date, might be a catapult for the new Avengers 5 film just like Captain America: Civil War set the stage for Infinity War and Endgame. It’s unclear what storyline we should expect, and it’s way too early to speculate. However, Kevin Feige did say well before Endgame that Captain Marvel might be a key player in the future Avengers roster. At the time, we used that statement as confirmation that she would appear in Endgame, and would survive whatever might go down in Avengers 4.

MCU Cosmic also speculates that the director who helms Captain Marvel 2 might be tasked with Avengers 5 or New Avengers. The report also notes that Spider-Man will be in the new team, which comes as something of a surprise. Sony and Disney did shake hands on two MCU films for Spider-Man, including the third episode in the trilogy and an untitled crossover. At the time, we speculated that Tom Holland will play Spider-Man in some sort of Endgame sequel.

Separately, Marvel tempered expectations by saying that Avengers 5 will be a reboot for the team, similar to the first episode in the series. The company did tease that it’s also developing on an Avengers movie as big as Endgame, but we likely have a long wait ahead of us before we get there.

