Apple has made some of its most popular original content on Apple TV+ free to stream.

Some of the shows you can now watch for free on Apple TV+ include Dickinson, For All Mankind, Little America, and Servant. There are also free kids shows and a documentary.

Oprah also produced a show featuring a series of conversations with experts about COVID-19.

One of the few things keeping me sane — and I am sure it’s true for many of you as well — is streaming untold hours of TV as I sit at home, quarantining myself from the world, for the 33rd consecutive day. No matter how long the novel coronavirus pandemic keeps us holed up inside, we aren’t going to run out of streaming shows and movies, and that list just got a little longer this week, as Apple is joining HBO and others in making its content free to watch.

As reported by Variety on Thursday, a wide range of Apple TV+ programming is now available for everyone to watch without a subscription. All you need to do is download the Apple TV app on a compatible device and find the Free for Everyone section. You can also watch the free episodes on your browser at tv.apple.com.

Here is all of the free content on Apple TV+ during the coronavirus pandemic, according to Variety:

Documentary

Original Series

Kids Shows

Apple TV+ didn’t make nearly as much of a splash at launch as Apple hoped it would, but in the months since, several of the platform’s original shows have gotten some positive buzz. Little America, produced by Kumail Nanjiani (known for Silicon Valley, The Big Sick, and soon to star in Marvel’s The Eternals), is one of those shows, telling a series of stories about immigrant life in the United States from the perspectives of different characters.

In addition to the content listed above, Oprah Winfrey has also shared a new show called Oprah Talks COVID-19, in which the talk show host, actress, and philanthropist “has remote conversations with experts and everyday people to provide insight, meaning, and tangible advice for the human spirit.” The first episode features Idris Elba, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 last month and has been very open about his recovery process.

If you were wondering whether or not Apple TV+ was worth the $4.99/month, and you haven’t had the chance to take advantage of the free year-long subscription that Apple includes with new iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV, or Mac purchases, this is the perfect time to see what the service has to offer, even if The Morning Show — the flagship series from Apple TV+ — isn’t part of this Free for Everyone collection.

