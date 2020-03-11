The official response of the US government to the coronavirus outbreak has now included the extraordinary measure of banning all travel from Europe to the US for 30 days starting on Friday at midnight. The United Kingdom is an exception to this ban.

President Trump announced the move in a brief but major Oval Office address televised live Wednesday night.

The European travel ban does not apply to travel from the United Kingdom, but there are still tons of questions about what this all means and how it will be enforced. For example, how extensively is cargo included in this ban on travel?

Trump announced the ban on travel from Europe in practically the same breath as he cast a degree of blame on the continent, saying it was too slow in responding to the virus — an illusion to the outbreak now ravaging Italy to the degree that the entirety of that country is now on lockdown. This also comes late on the same day that the World Health Organization formally declared the virus, which has killed more than 4,500 people globally and is responsible for more than 123,000 infections, to be a global pandemic.

“This is the most aggressive and comprehensive effort to confront a foreign virus in modern history,” Trump said during the address. “I am confident that by counting and continuing to take these tough measures we will significantly reduce the threat to our citizens and we will ultimately and expeditiously defeat this virus.”

