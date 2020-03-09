- Netflix has a busy month planned in March, with 62 different movies set to be released over the course of the month.
- Subscribers will be able to enjoy a good mix between Netflix original films and movies from other studios that Netflix has licensed for its content catalog.
- The highest-profile Netflix movie release of the months is Spencer Confidential, an action movie starring Mark Wahlberg. It will be Wahlberg’s first time starring in original Netflix content.
- Visit BGR’s homepage for more stories.
We spend a lot of time talking about the new original series that come to Netflix each month because, well, Netflix has some of the best original series of any network right now. On top of quality, Netflix also releases new shows at a crazy pace that eclipses every other studio. There are dozens of new Netflix original series and new seasons of returning shows set to premiere in March 2020 alone, including the return of several high-profile shows like Castlevania season 3 today, Paradise PD part 2 tomorrow, Elite season 3 and Kingdom season 2 on March 13th, and Ozark season 3 on March 27th. This all comes after a busy February that included a new season of Altered Carbon and the new breakout hit show I Am Not Okay With This.
Of course, Netflix is about much more than just TV shows. The platform also adds plenty of new movies from third-party studios each month. On top of that, Netflix makes its own movies, documentaries, and comedy specials that are released regularly. In fact, Netflix movies racked up 24 Oscar nominations this year and two wins, including Laura Dern’s Best Actress in a Supporting Role Oscar for her performance in Marriage Story, and American Factory’s Oscar for Best Documentary Feature. Marriage Story and Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman racked up plenty of noms, and they might have won in several top categories if not for Parasite’s sweeping success.
Over the course of March 2020, Netflix is adding 62 movies to its content catalog, including both original films and popular movies from other studios that are being licensed to stream on Netflix. From classics like The Shawshank Redemption and fan-favorites like There Will Be Blood to high-profile original releases like Spencer Confidential starring Mark Wahlberg, March is packed from start to finish with new movie releases. You’ll find the entire list of new movies coming to Netflix in March 2020 below.
Streaming March 1st
- Always a Bridesmaid
- Beyond the Mat
- Cop Out
- Corpse Bride
- Donnie Brasco
- Freedom Writers
- Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
- GoodFellas
- Haywire
- He’s Just Not That Into You
- Hook
- Hugo
- Kung Fu Panda 2
- Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
- Life as We Know It
- Looney Tunes: Back in Action
- Outbreak
- Resident Evil: Apocalypse
- Resident Evil: Extinction
- Richie Rich
- Semi-Pro
- Sleepover
- Space Jam
- The Gift
- The Interview
- The Shawshank Redemption
- There Will Be Blood
- Tootsie
- Valentine’s Day
- Velvet Colección: Grand Finale
- ZZ Top: That Little Ol’ Band from Texas
Streaming March 3rd
- Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Streaming March 4th
- Lil Peep: Everybody’s Everything
Streaming March 6th
- Guilty — NETFLIX FILM
- I am Jonas — NETFLIX FILM
- Spenser Confidential — NETFLIX FILM
- Twin Murders: The Silence of the White City — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming March 8th
- Sitara: Let Girls Dream — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming March 10th
- Marc Maron: End Times Fun — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Streaming March 11th
- Last Ferry
- Summer Night
Streaming March 13th
- Go Karts — NETFLIX FILM
- Lost Girls — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming March 15th
- Aftermath
Streaming March 16th
- Search Party
- Silver Linings Playbook
- Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy
- The Young Messiah
Streaming March 17th
- Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Streaming March 20th
- A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Maska — NETFLIX FILM
- The Platform — NETFLIX FILM
- Ultras — NETFLIX FILM
- Tiger King — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming March 25th
- Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Curtiz — NETFLIX FILM
- The Occupant (Hogar) — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming March 26th
- Blood Father
Streaming March 27th
- The Decline — NETFLIX FILM
- Killing Them Softly
- There’s Something in the Water
- Uncorked — NETFLIX FILM