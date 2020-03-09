Netflix has a busy month planned in March, with 62 different movies set to be released over the course of the month.

Subscribers will be able to enjoy a good mix between Netflix original films and movies from other studios that Netflix has licensed for its content catalog.

The highest-profile Netflix movie release of the months is Spencer Confidential, an action movie starring Mark Wahlberg. It will be Wahlberg’s first time starring in original Netflix content.

We spend a lot of time talking about the new original series that come to Netflix each month because, well, Netflix has some of the best original series of any network right now. On top of quality, Netflix also releases new shows at a crazy pace that eclipses every other studio. There are dozens of new Netflix original series and new seasons of returning shows set to premiere in March 2020 alone, including the return of several high-profile shows like Castlevania season 3 today, Paradise PD part 2 tomorrow, Elite season 3 and Kingdom season 2 on March 13th, and Ozark season 3 on March 27th. This all comes after a busy February that included a new season of Altered Carbon and the new breakout hit show I Am Not Okay With This.

Of course, Netflix is about much more than just TV shows. The platform also adds plenty of new movies from third-party studios each month. On top of that, Netflix makes its own movies, documentaries, and comedy specials that are released regularly. In fact, Netflix movies racked up 24 Oscar nominations this year and two wins, including Laura Dern’s Best Actress in a Supporting Role Oscar for her performance in Marriage Story, and American Factory’s Oscar for Best Documentary Feature. Marriage Story and Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman racked up plenty of noms, and they might have won in several top categories if not for Parasite’s sweeping success.

Over the course of March 2020, Netflix is adding 62 movies to its content catalog, including both original films and popular movies from other studios that are being licensed to stream on Netflix. From classics like The Shawshank Redemption and fan-favorites like There Will Be Blood to high-profile original releases like Spencer Confidential starring Mark Wahlberg, March is packed from start to finish with new movie releases. You’ll find the entire list of new movies coming to Netflix in March 2020 below.

Streaming March 1st

Always a Bridesmaid

Beyond the Mat

Cop Out

Corpse Bride

Donnie Brasco

Freedom Writers

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

GoodFellas

Haywire

He’s Just Not That Into You

Hook

Hugo

Kung Fu Panda 2

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

Life as We Know It

Looney Tunes: Back in Action

Outbreak

Resident Evil: Apocalypse

Resident Evil: Extinction

Richie Rich

Semi-Pro

Sleepover

Space Jam

The Gift

The Interview

The Shawshank Redemption

There Will Be Blood

Tootsie

Valentine’s Day

Velvet Colección: Grand Finale

ZZ Top: That Little Ol’ Band from Texas

Streaming March 3rd

Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Streaming March 4th

Lil Peep: Everybody’s Everything

Streaming March 6th

Streaming March 8th

Sitara: Let Girls Dream — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming March 10th

Marc Maron: End Times Fun — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Streaming March 11th

Last Ferry

Summer Night

Streaming March 13th

Go Karts — NETFLIX FILM

Lost Girls — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming March 15th

Aftermath

Streaming March 16th

Search Party

Silver Linings Playbook

Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy

The Young Messiah

Streaming March 17th

Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Streaming March 20th

Streaming March 25th

Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Curtiz — NETFLIX FILM

The Occupant (Hogar) — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming March 26th

Blood Father

Streaming March 27th

The Decline — NETFLIX FILM

Killing Them Softly

There’s Something in the Water

Uncorked — NETFLIX FILM

