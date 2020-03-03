The coronavirus outbreak has put more than a few high-profile product launches in jeopardy of being delayed, but at least one smartphone vendor might be ahead of schedule. Citing a source close to the company, TechRadar reports that OnePlus is set to launch its next flagship phone in the second week of April. The OnePlus 8 will apparently be unveiled globally in April, which means global availability should follow shortly after.

Traditionally, OnePlus has launched two phone lines during the year — one model in the summer and an upgraded version of that model in the fall. For example, the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro debuted in May of 2019, while the OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro were shown off for the first time in late September and early October, respectively. The expectation is that OnePlus will employ a similar strategy in 2020, but with the addition of a new “Lite” model.

According to previous leaks, the OnePlus 8 Lite will feature a 6.4-inch display with a single hole-punch cutout at the top of the screen for the selfie camera and a curved glass rear panel with a rectangular dual-camera module. If the renders are accurate, it will look extremely similar to Samsung’s Galaxy S20.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus 8 is rumored to have a 6.6-inch curved display with a hole-pinch selfie camera in the left corner of the screen, as well as a triple-camera setup on the back. And finally, the OnePlus 8 Pro will have an even larger QHD+ display at 6.65 inches and a rear quad-camera array with a Time-of-Flight sensor.

TechRadar’s source was not able to confirm which products specifically will be unveiled at the mid-April event, but there’s a good chance that we could see all three OnePlus 8 models next month. That’s all we know for now, but if the OnePlus 8 reveal event really is that close, more leaks should drop soon.