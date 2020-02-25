The best model in Samsung’s new flagship lineup is the Galaxy S20 Ultra, a device that starts at $1,399. For that price, however, you get the same design and core specs as the other S20 models in a much bigger package. The larger screen and battery size and the faster charging aren’t the most exciting features of the Ultra, though, because the handset has a unique camera system that features a 108-megapixel primary camera, and a 48-megapixel telephoto lens that supports up to 100x Super Resolution Zoom.

That’s what Samsung calls its highest optical zoom on these phones, and the S20 Ultra has the best such zoom that you can ask for, given where the technology is at. If you followed Samsung’s event a few weeks ago, where Samsung offered a live demo of the 100x zoom, you already know that the demo was not a success. Yes, the zoom is impressive, but don’t expect great quality. However, real-life photos show how spectacular the 100x zoom really is, and prove that while the feature is gimmicky, it’s worth having in your pocket.

To recap the specs of the S20 Ultra’s camera, it has a quad-camera camera system that includes a Depth Vision camera, 108-megapixel wide-angle lens (F1.8), 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens (F2.2), and 48-megapixel periscope telephoto lens (F3.5).

The periscope lens adds some extra bulk to the Galaxy S20’s rear camera, and the lens itself looks incredibly ugly. But, as I’ve told you before, camera design is the least of your worries on a phone that can take amazing photos. And the Galaxy S20 will deliver an even better photo experience than its predecessors.

As you’ll see in the various camera samples that early reviewers posted on YouTube, the Space Zoom feature is impressive, and I’m not even referring to the photos that show what 100x zoom looks like. It’s the intermediate zoom that’s really worth admiring, and the kind of zoom you’ll probably use most of the time — the S20 Ultra’s Hybrid Optic Zoom maxes out at 10x, and that’s perhaps the best experience you’re going to get in terms of quality and quantity. In other words, this isn’t what you’re getting at 100x zoom:

Picture taken with the Samsung S20 Ultra in complete darkness from 1 Mile away with the 100X Zoom while driving! #S20Ultra #samsung #S20 pic.twitter.com/OIbl0yQU5Y — Redskull (@RedskullPro) February 12, 2020

Then again, being able to zoom all the way to 100x on a phone is impressive nonetheless, and it’s something that’s not available on many of Samsung’s biggest rivals. One other thing the zoom camera can do is scan signs for text, which could be extremely useful in a variety of instances. Again, the best results will be obtained before you hit the max 100x zoom, however.

The photos and videos that follow don’t offer a full S20 Ultra review, but they do provide plenty of samples to help you decide whether the S20 Ultra should be your next smartphone or not:

Zoom test with the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 😱 https://t.co/C9NKUlNrJ4 pic.twitter.com/uzDAjH51qv — GadgetMatch (@gadgetmatch) February 25, 2020

Was testing 100x zoom on the S20 Ultra and I just realized the guy is flipping me off in the last shot 😳 pic.twitter.com/skHd0IlNHM — Canoopsy (@Canoopsy) February 24, 2020

S20 Ultra Zoom on a whole other level pic.twitter.com/HBpIq5SgEP — Canoopsy (@Canoopsy) February 23, 2020

Okay, the S20 Ultra's zoom capability has me rethinking if the ultrawide is my favorite lens now 🤯

0.5x > 1x > 5x > 10x pic.twitter.com/AbGLTZKvJw — Thao Huynh (@thaohuynhyt) February 23, 2020

More S20 Ultra zoom! 1x, 10x, 30x, 100x pic.twitter.com/buheVkTa9m — Andrew Martonik (@andrewmartonik) February 23, 2020

For video, the camera on the new Galaxy S20 Ultra is pretty spectacular. These are difficult, dark lighting conditions and it does a superb job at its max (20x) stabilised zoom. pic.twitter.com/QLrL7hQeBJ — Adrian Weckler (@adrianweckler) February 23, 2020

The best thing about our building @NewstalkFM is that it has a balcony with an ideal view for camera testing…@samsungireland Galaxy S20 Ultra. The zoom is pretty incredible… pic.twitter.com/1vb1hCe8Di — Jess Kelly 👩🏻‍💻 (@jesskellynt) February 25, 2020

All from the @SamsungMobile S20 Ultra. 1. 108mpx image (horribly compressed by Twitter)

2. 5X zoom

3. 10X zoom

4. 30X zoom Pretty impressed by the camera so far. pic.twitter.com/ysrgSYYhfl — Jon Rettinger (@Jon4Lakers) February 21, 2020

Normal mode vs space zoom.

Im about push the limit with Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra ✨#withgalaxy#S20Ultra pic.twitter.com/GAL8PgEQLq — Nikko Ilham (@nikkoilham) February 23, 2020

S20 Ultra

1X

5X

30X

100X pic.twitter.com/96iyQm1J0C — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) February 22, 2020

Okay you all wanted to see 100x zoom on the #S20Ultra so here it is of what I think is a very content looking duck??????? Thats a duck right lmao idk anyways

10x 30x 100x below: (last one is .5x) pic.twitter.com/xWMrxtaQdL — Brenda Stolyar (@BStoly) February 23, 2020

Beautiful Mt. Rainier sunset from downtown Portland at 100X zoom on the #S20Ultra . I wonder if I'd be able to see a climber if one was there. pic.twitter.com/T9TmNHCAp6 — Chris DeGraw (@De_capitalG) February 22, 2020

New 'space zoom' camera on Samsung's Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Here are 4 different shots: 1x, 10x, 30x, 100x. No edits.

–> Up to 30x, its superb. 100x isn't really usable. pic.twitter.com/H09uUhk09J — Adrian Weckler (@adrianweckler) February 22, 2020

The Galaxy S20 Ultra's zoom embarrasses the iPhone 11 Pro. Apple needs to catch up. First shots from @pioneerspine https://t.co/QiRH7fOHue #GalaxyS20Ultra pic.twitter.com/vTS4OwFpDV — Mark Spoonauer (@mspoonauer) February 21, 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 ultra be like: 100x zoom! Much detail. pic.twitter.com/5RENgQxhDT — Wesley Hilliard (@HilliTech) February 21, 2020

Galaxy S20 Ultra first photos from me: ultrawide, wide, 30x, 100x zoom. What do you want to know for the review? pic.twitter.com/LVAqbMGCg9 — Dieter Bohn (@backlon) February 20, 2020

The Samsung S20 Ultra space zoom 100X has a special optimization for text. Even if the shooting interface looks blurry, the actual photo has been greatly improved, and it can even read a lot of information. pic.twitter.com/viEAVTMQhs — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) February 21, 2020

Another S20 Ultra zoom example in good light. 1X, 4X, 30X pic.twitter.com/SLGEWcnX8K — Andrew Martonik (@andrewmartonik) February 21, 2020

Is 100x good? Fuck no. Is it cool? Hell yea! It doesn’t need to be good to be a good party trick. https://t.co/haAr2yJmnx — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) February 20, 2020

The Samsung Electronics Galaxy S20 Ultra 100x Zoom Is…insane! pic.twitter.com/mdyMd7d7Fr — Ken Rutkowski (@kenradio) February 20, 2020

Space zoom is awesome and all, but check out what the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra can do in a tiki bar, in low light. And this isn't even with night mode. This is officially my Tiki bar camera. pic.twitter.com/hcl3NXqLQx — George Koroneos 🗿🍹 (@GLKCreative) February 12, 2020

Got up on the roof with the #S20Ultra and its 100x zoom. What do you think? pic.twitter.com/B29uqiie3B — Rich DeMuro (@richdemuro) February 21, 2020

Phone camera zooms now.

Just got Samsung's Galaxy S20 Ultra. (With its 100x zoom.) pic.twitter.com/S3Tu8dS77N — Adrian Weckler (@adrianweckler) February 20, 2020

Morning after #Unpacked 😂 In sweat pants& sipping on Berocca (cus I'm dying & I haven't slept) 😂 3 videos up on the channel tho! 👉 everything announced, #galaxyzflip hands on & #Galaxys20ultra camera tour + zoom test 🙂 Also 1x ➡️5x➡️wide➡️100x 👀 📸 Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra pic.twitter.com/v59Eo8qtw8 — Isa Rodriguez (@sisasaid) February 12, 2020

