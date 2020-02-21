I remember the good old days, back when I was a kid and there was a grand total of one flavor of Oreo cookies to enjoy. The classic white icing was sandwiched between two chocolate cookies. It was a simple yet brilliant formula that turned Oreo into a snack food powerhouse — and which seems downright quaint today, when you stroll down grocery store aisles and pass half a dozen or more different flavors of the beloved cookie brand depending on where you’re shopping. You might see everything from birthday cake-flavored Oreos to Chocolate Oreo Thins; Peanut Butter Oreos; Red Velvet Oreos; Carrot Cake Oreos; and so many more different flavor, size, and filling variations.

Here’s a new one I didn’t see coming, though — an Oreo that makes the ultimate fashion statement.

Earlier this week, the streetwear brand Supreme included a bright red Oreo cookie stamped with its logo as part of the brand’s latest “drop,” drops referring to the latest collection of accessories, apparel, and collabs that Supreme teases to get fans hyped before they go on sale. Very quickly, the $8 Oreos that were to begin going on sale today at Supreme’s New York, LA, and San Francisco stores (prior to an online sale next week) began turning up on eBay, where Supreme fans have been bidding up the price to a few thousand dollars or more.

Here’s one of the more extreme examples. At the time of this writing Thursday afternoon, this particular eBay listing for “1 Package of 3 **Rare** Supreme OREO Red Cookies NEW SEALED, Made in NJ” has garnered 54 bids and has a current bid of $10,600, which will no doubt be even higher by the time you read this.

As another testament to the fan frenzy here, Oreo’s tweet from Tuesday announcing the collab has currently been “liked” more than 108,000 times on Twitter:

The Oreos were certainly a standout of Supreme’s Spring/Summer 2020 drop which includes collabs with brands like Nike and Fujifilm, in addition to Oreo, and also features apparel like hooded jackets, cardigans, Hanes T-shirts and boxers. Supreme fans have directed much of their excitement to items in the drop like the Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 Low sneakers that come in white and black, along with Supreme-logo laces (not to mention the Oreos).

The collection will be available on the Supreme website starting Thursday, February 27. The spring/summer 2020 collection is available to buy in-store starting today at these Supreme locations:

Supreme New York, 190 Bowery

Supreme Brooklyn, 152 Grand Street

Supreme Los Angeles, 439 North Fairfax Road

Supreme San Francisco, 1015 Market Street

Supreme London, 2-3 Peter Street

Supreme Paris, 20 Rue Barbette