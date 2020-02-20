Impress your friends and local bar goers by just how talented you are and how many bullseyes you can nail, thanks to all the practicing you’ve done at home on your dartboard. Having a dartboard in your home just instantly turns whatever room it’s in into a more fun room. Being a whiz at darts is something you can seriously brag about, especially when you’re trying to show off, play a friendly game, or playing a competitive game of cricket with a partner. But darts can be a fun event that can take up however long you’d like in an evening. You can play for hours or just one quick game. But in order to do so, you need a board. Whether you prefer a professional bristle dartboard where you have to keep the scoring yourself or an electronic one that will keep the score for you, it’s all fun and games. Below, we’ve selected three of our favorite dartboards on the market, so you’ll be ready to throw a party focused around darts, or a “darty party,” if you will.

Best Overall Dartboard

As we were throwing darts, we couldn’t help but be amazed by the Winmau DWIN500-5 Blade 5 Bristle Dartboard. This has an endorsement from the British Darts Organization and features a 14% thinner wire system than the previous Blade 4. There’s a higher potential for scoring with a thinner system, so you’ll be racking up the points in no time. The thing we really loved about this board is the reduced amount of bounce outs. There is nothing more frustrating when you’re throwing a dart than to have it hit the area you wanted it to and then bounce out. With the 30-degree reduction in razor wire angle and improved dart deflection, that happens less frequently on this board. The Triple Wheel lock-and-level system easily secures it to any area, making it simple to hang. The bullseye ring is more durable than previous models as it has Carbon Diffusion technology and stronger steel. It should be noted that this does not come with darts.

Best Electronic Dartboard

If you’re looking for a variety of different game options, then an electronic dartboard is probably the way to go. The Arachnid Cricket Pro 800 Electronic Dartboard is a terrific choice, as it is a tournament quality board. It offers a 15.5″ target area and you can choose from 39 different games with 179 variations of those games. If you’re a big fan of playing cricket, which asks you to only hit certain numbers on the board and rack up points to beat your opponent, this is the board for you. This has seven different kinds of cricket games, finding a favorite game for every user. The NylonTough segments improve the gameplay and durability of the board. Each segment that divides up the board is micro-thin, leading to much fewer bounce outs than other electronic dartboards. You can even control the bounce out rules with buttons on the board, in case it doesn’t register one of your throws. It also comes with a set of six darts, three in black and three in red, so you can start playing as soon as you set it up. You can have up to eight players play at once and the LED score display will show up to four teams. In the \ O scoring fashion, the display will light up each time you hit one, keeping the score for you. There is even a heckler feature if you want to get under your opponents’ skin.

Best Dartboard and Darts Set

For those who want to a true dartboard to come with a set of darts, you can choose the Viper Shot King Regulation Bristle Steel Tip Dartboard Set. This is constructed with sisal bristle fibers that are compressed together, providing that corkboard feel and undeniable durability. The bullseye isn’t stapled, making it easier to land a throw in. The movable number ring will actually extend your usage of the board itself. It measures 18″ in diameter and 1.5″ in depth. The thin, rounded, galvanized wires lead to a lesser amount of bounce outs. You’ll get two sets of steel tip darts, six in total, as well as mounting hardware. The board has high contrast visibility, so you won’t have to squint to see which number you’re throwing at. The area around the board has been extended, allowing for a larger amount of throws to be caught. So even if you’re missing where you’re supposed to be throwing, you aren’t likely to hit the wall, unless you make a really terrible throw.