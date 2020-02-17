San Francisco residents and visitors have been flooding social media in recent days as they rush to capture sightings of Keanu Reeves — along with other actors and crew who’ve been filming parts of the upcoming Matrix 4 movie there, in the city’s financial district. The 55 year-old-actor who’s once again playing Neo in the hotly-anticipated Matrix sequel has been spotted everywhere from the House of Nanking eatery in San Francisco’s Jackson Square district to jumping off of high-rises downtown and riding a motorcycle down a closed-off city street.

It’s not just sightings like these or Keanu’s frequent stops to take selfies with fans that have generated palpable enthusiasm, however. Some of the set footage that’s been captured is truly incredible, such as this video below that was posted to Reddit over the weekend. It appears to show two stunt doubles, presumably standing in for Keanu’s Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss’s Trinity, jumping off of a 43-story skyscraper at the intersection of Montgomery and Market streets in San Francisco. Check out the footage below, which shows one of the stunt actors grabbing the hand of the other before they stop in mid-air and are slowly pulled up and back into position on top of the high-rise.

Here’s the video:

This comes just days after a local news crew spotted Keanu in San Francisco’s North Beach neighborhood shooting a scene for the film, which will be released on May 21, 2021 (the same day, incidentally, as Keanu’s John Wick 4 is also set to open). In addition to Keanu and Carrie-Anne Moss, the cast also includes Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick, and Jonathan Groff. Henwick is rumored to be playing a female Neo-style character, while another actor — Yahya Abdul-Mateen II — is rumored to be portraying a young Morpheus.

Lana Wachowski is directing the movie in addition to producing it alone with Matrix Reloaded and Matrix Revolutions executive producer Grant Hill.

Everyone involved seems to be keeping the storyline and major plot points under wraps for now, but the set footage that’s trickling out sure does spark some enticing questions. For example, Neo sacrificed himself at the end of the third movie, I thought, right?

In terms of other recent sightings people have captured, meanwhile, here’s someone who had a great vantage point Saturday night as Carrie-Anne Moss rode a bike, with Keanu standing behind her. Wachowski can also be seen with the crew on the rig that’s following along down San Francisco’s Sansome Street:

“I was there and watched them circle back around 6 times,” wrote Reddit user TheCaliHaze. “They were filming a block up. The cops were just escorting them back to the scene. They’d film down the road then loop back around.”

Image Source: Melinda Sue Gordon/Warner Bros/Village Roadshow/Kobal/Shutterstock