After a few years of incremental upgrades, Samsung’s new Galaxy S20 models arguably represent the company’s most compelling offering in years. Introduced last week at the company’s annual Unpacked event, Samsung’s 2020 smartphone lineup consists of three devices: an entry-level 6.2-inch Galaxy S20, a 6.7-inch Galaxy S20+, and last but not least, a gargantuan 6.9-inch Galaxy S20 Ultra. As a point of reference, Apple’s iPhone 11 Pro boasts a 6.5-inch display, which is to say that the S20 Ultra is almost veering into tablet territory.

Per usual, Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Ultra houses the company’s latest and greatest technologies and, in turn, the device is priced accordingly. While you can get the S20 for under a grand, the entry-level Galaxy S20 Ultra will set you back a cool $1,399. That said, if you’ve got the money to spare, and if you don’t mind a somewhat imposing form factor, the S20 Ultra certainly provides users with a lot of bang for the buck.

Given that Samsung introduced its S20 lineup just about a week ago, we’re just now starting to see some early reviews and impressions of the device. And per usual, DisplayMate wasted no time in putting the S20 Ultra’s display through the wringer to see what it brings to the table and how it stacks up to other smartphone models.

Now to be fair, any premium smartphone you buy today is going to boast impressive display technology. In fact, you could make a case that most consumers can’t even tell a difference between displays on rival devices. Still, if you’re into the nitty-gritty of display technology, DisplayMate’s review is well worth checking out in its entirety.

In a nutshell, DisplayMate notes that the S20 Ultra — which boasts a 3200 x 1440 display — has “close to text book perfect calibration accuracy and performance that is visually indistinguishable from perfect.” Consequently, DisplayMate gave the S20 Ultra a grade of A+ while noting that it set or matched “12 smartphone display performance records” in the process.

The specific areas where the S20 Ultra display shines include color accuracy, full screen brightness, peak display brightness, contrast ratio, and visible screen resolution.

“What is particularly significant and impressive is that Samsung has been systematically improving OLED display performance with every Galaxy generation since 2010, when we started tracking OLED displays,” DisplayMate notes.

