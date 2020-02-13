From a multi-window web browser and a nifty email client to an app that’ll help you help guitar, there’s definitely something for everyone in today’s roundup of the best paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free. As is always the case though, these iOS app deals are only available for a limited time and it’s entirely up to each developer how limited that time is. In other words, go download these apps now while they’re still free.

Dual – Multi Screen WebBrowser

Normally $2.99.

A true multitasking web browser which supports upto 4 concurrent web pages. You can do following concurrent tasks with this amazing app.

– Watch youtube video while composing email.

– Browse facebook pages while searching keyword in Google.

– Read CNN news while watching shopping in Amazon.

– And many other concurrent tasks! Enjoy the maximum productivity with this innovative web browser. • Horizontal dual web view.

• Vertical dual web view.

• Supports upto 4 concurrent web views.

• Switch page layouts with single tap.

• Supports upto 6 sessions.

• History, favorite pages and most visited pages.

• Choose your favorite search englie – Google, Bing, Yahoo, Yandex, Baidu, …

• Private web browsing using Bio Authentication.

• Capture current screen area as image.

• Capture whole web page into images.

Timyo Email

Normally $2.99.

***** Works with any email providers: Gmail, Exchange, Office365, Outlook.com, iCloud, Yahoo and IMAP providers ***** Timyo automatically sorts your incoming emails into three tabs so you can focus on what matters: • Triage tab: Find important emails which were sent directly to you and make rapid, effective decisions about what to do with it (delete the irrelevant, respond if it takes less than 2 minutes to do, schedule an action to the rest).

• Actions tab: it manages your emails scheduled with action and date so you control your priorities.

• Info/CC tab: All newsletters and CC emails are in one place so you can read it later. Say “NO” to distraction in your inbox. Timyo combines this concept with a new beautiful interface that you should expect from a native email client and some great features:

• One-click Unsubscribe to clean up your inbox from whatever you don’t want.

• Undo Sending to avoid embarrassing mistakes.

• Notify your contacts in one click that you will handle their email in the coming days.

• Send and receive emails with clear expectations to encourage clarity in email communication. —

We believe that happiness starts with being in control of your own time.

How can we do anything we like if we are constantly interrupted, constantly robbed of precious minutes of our time by the barrage of incoming communications, starting with emails? Emails are today’s silent killer. Their increasing volume puts us under constant pressure, destroys our productivity, and even affects our health. Together, we can change this. That’s why we have evolved the email protocol and created Timyo, the only email platform that respects our most precious resource: time. Timyo works with any email client or device you are using and lets you know at a glance if and when an email needs to be responded to and allows you to schedule when to deal with emails under your own terms. With Timyo you can stop wasting time with irrelevant emails and focus on what matters, when it matters. Timyo, Time Is My Own. —

Here’s what you’ll love about Timyo. * SEND EMAILS WITH CLEAR EXPECTATIONS *

Your recipients will clearly know how and when your emails should be responded to. * WORK WHEN IT WORKS FOR YOU *

Email shouldn’t be something we are always doing. Select only the emails that matter to you, assign a date and decide what to accomplish today, tomorrow and beyond. * BETTER TOGETHER *

Invite people you work with and when you’ll receive an email, you won’t even need to open it to know when and how to deal with it. Email after emails, enjoy more control of your own time. * FOCUS ON IMPORTANT *

Because Timyo helps you manage your timeline, the “Action” tab puts you back in control so that you can see exactly what is important. * REMINDERS ON PENDING REPLIES *

Because you send emails with clear expectations, Reply Tracker lets you know when a reply is pending or overdue. * TO-DO AND EMAIL IN ONE PLACE *

Create your own To-Do straight from your inbox. Just send yourself an email with expectation and organize your personal and professional tasks in one place. * INTEGRATION WITH SERVICES YOU USE *

Timyo is integrated with Google Drive, Box, OneDrive, Dropbox to easily attach files from these services to your emails. * NO COMPROMISE ON SECURITY *

At Timyo, we take privacy and security very seriously. Your emails are never stored with us and all communications are transmitted with encryption protocols.

Escape Into Infinity

Normally $1.99.

In Escape Into Infinity, you, an elite member of the Galaxy Force, must fight your way through hostile territory and return to Infinity Starbase. Along the way you will be met with legions of vicious foes clamoring to blow you out of the sky. Go on a romp through the cosmos from ship to ship, launching your escape pod into new vessels before you self-destruct. Enjoy fun, unique, fast-paced gameplay with tons of thrills and a pusling soundtrack. Rack up points and achievements by seeing which of you and your friends has the quickest trigger finger in the galaxy. Escape Into Infinity has all this and more, so check it out today!

Make A Call – Fake Call

Normally $0.99.

Now you can play Make A Call with global users!

Upload any Caller’s photo and any Voice you like, million world users will ‘pick up’ your phone call!

And, super sweetie function Today Widget let you launch Fake Call instantly and secrecy! iOS8 supported perfectly！

Escape boring conversation, prank friends, acting……Whatever you want!

NO ADS Still!

10 international languages supported（简体 繁体 English Deutsch Français 日本語 한국어 русский Español العربية Türkçe） You must want it very much when:

1.Escape a boring conversation or was embarrassed.

2.Best tools for acting with your wife/husband, boss, mom/dad and friends.

3.Prank friends or to pretend to be powerful, 100% success, 100% effect. ATTENTION:

For iOS system limited, DO NOT lock the screen or press home button quit the App when you using it.

For real effect, hang up the phone call will quit App, you can run it again. Previous reviews:

“I have tried several other apps, and this one is the easiest and works the best by far.” —— chrisapps（USA）

“The other reviews made me get it an my grandma and mom an dad shut up!! Well until I ended the call!!!!!”（USA）

“Great app for messin with my wife she just can’t figure it out..”（USA）

“I realty love it works for pranking my friends lol”（USA）

“This app is so accurate. Have downloaded many fake call apps before and they all disappointed. Finally able to get out of awkward situations lol.” —— Anonymous（UK）

Guitario: Guitar Notes Trainer

Normally $4.99.

Guitario is a game that improves your guitar skills. This application was created in collaboration with professional guitarists in order to help people memorize notes on a guitar’s fretboard. Before the clock runs out guess the correct note and earn higher scores and higher skills. The more points you get the cooler the guitars you unlock and don’t forget to test your skills in the real world ! What are we talking about? Why should you know the notes on your fretboard ? Here are a few reasons why:

1. Understand the music your are playing – learning the notes increases your insight into music, making it easier to recreate and compose songs.

2. Increase your improvising skills – familiarize yourself with all the notes and have them always at your fingertips

3. Speak the same language as musicians – notes (like words) allow you to write music and communicate with your fellow bandmates

4. Read sheet music more easily – reading and playing standard notation becomes much easier when you know notes location on a fretboard

5. Take more out of music theory – knowing notes makes music theory concepts much more applicable

6. Transpose songs, riffs and solos to other parts of the fretboard – play them all over the fretboard and find out where they sound best

7. Build a foundation for ear training – by playing Guitario, slowly but surely you will improve you ear and help to make a connection between what you hear and what you see Besides all these benefits, here is what makes our game unique:

– interactive lessons that provide theory and practice

– customizable training mode

– challenge mode

– leaderboards

– achievements

– reaction times statistics

– accuracy statistics

– scales

Raven: Photo Scan & Colorize

Normally $3.99.

In seconds, raven scans your valuable printed memories, colorize them and you can add different template and filter combinations to your new digital photos. Share your old memories with your friends or save it on your phone easily. Raven turns your phone’s camera to a photo scanner that is the easiest way to meet old photos to new digital forms. FEATURES Your printed photos don’t have to be old and out of sight in albums. Raven offers very easy features to scan them.

– Take your printed picture photo and Raven scans it with its AI based technology in seconds.

– Edges are auto detected and edits the picture’s perspective automatically.

– If you want to change some edges and details manually, use smart rectangle tool and arrange the coordinates precisely. STYLISH FILTERS AND TEMPLATES Raven brings some simple and elegant filters to your unforgettable memories after the scanning process.

Filters effect the picture with a unique presentation and also Raven’s built-in templates turn the picture various covered versions.

– 8 filters to create desired feeling.

– 5 templates to present your style.

– Add to the templated picture what their names, date, location and unforgettable stories. SAVE AND SHARE OLD MOMENTS Everyone is accustomed to sharing photos taken recently. Do you want to save and share digital forms of your or family printed photos? It sound like the real #tbt.

– Save your photos in high resolution on your phone gallery or export to the cloud.

– Easily share with your social accounts and surprise your friends with your scattered child

hairs. Raven PRO

Colorize B&W photos with AI.

Get unique filters and templates.

Remove watermark.

MosaLingua: Learn Languages

Normally $4.99.

*Join the 7 million people who use MosaLingua and start learning the language of your dreams*

Learning Spanish, French, German, Italian, or even Russian isn’t as hard as it sounds… if you use the right techniques! MosaLingua is so much more than just a Spanish class. And it’s more than your average language learning app. It’s a personal language coach you can keep right in your pocket. It uses a method developed by a team of polyglots and teachers to help you learn words, expressions, and vocabulary — anytime, anywhere. Easily learn one of these languages: – English

– Italian

– Spanish

– German

– French

– Portuguese

– Russian Or get one of our specialized apps for: – TOEIC test prep

– TOEFL test prep

– business English

– medical English

– business Spanish *With just 10 minutes of practice per day for 2 months, you can memorize 600 of the most useful words, sentences, and expressions and start communicating in the language of your choice!* WHAT DOES MOSALINGUA OFFER? ◉ 3000+ vocabulary flashcards for the most common and useful words, sentences, and expressions in Spanish, Italian, German, Portuguese, French, Russian, or English

◉ Audio clips recorded by a native speaker for each flashcard, so that you learn the correct pronunciation right from the start

◉ Lessons, videos, and tips to guide you step by step through the learning process

◉ An online dictionary

◉ The ability to add your own flashcards for vocabulary or expressions you pick up while watching movies or during conversation BENEFITS OF MOBILE LEARNING ◉ MosaLingua fits in your pocket, so you can decide exactly when and how long to practice

◉ Pause your lesson and come back to it at any time

◉ No need for an internet connection — the MosaLingua app works offline FUN AND ADDICTIVE Whether you are a true beginner or you already know a few words, whether you need to learn a language for school or for a standardized test like the TOEIC or TOEFL, and whether you want to improve your skills for work, travel, or just for fun… MosaLingua adapts to suit your needs. ◉ Vocabulary is organized into categories and subcategories (e.g. eating out, making a phone call, writing a professional email, etc.) and classified by level (from must-know everyday words to specialized jargon)

◉ As you progress you’ll earn BONUS content to keep you motivated! Unlock new dialogues, jokes, proverbs, and more

◉ Check your progress and statistics to keep yourself motivated WHAT IS THE MOSALINGUA SECRET? The MosaLearning method is based on a Spaced Repetition System. With our app: ◉ you won’t waste any time — MosaLingua calculates the optimal time for your review sessions and reminds you to practice flashcards right before you forget them!

◉ you’ll learn the 20% of language that will be useful 80% of the time — a technique based on the Pareto Principle

◉ review sessions work with your schedule and pace, and focus on your unique needs

◉ you’ll practice reading and listening comprehension, speaking, and writing

◉ you’ll use your visual and auditory memory to memorize vocabulary and expressions more efficiently WORRY-FREE LEARNING… WITH A COST-EFFECTIVE AND LIFE-LONG SOLUTION Once you’ve downloaded the app, MosaLingua is yours for life. There are no subscription fees or other hidden costs; for the price displayed in the app store, you get everything we just mentioned for one app (1 app = 1 language). We do offer some optional paid packs to learn additional languages or specialized content, but you are by no means required to purchase any of them. Our app is always evolving. We do our best to take your comments and needs into consideration! If you have any suggestions, feel free to send them to us using the link below.

