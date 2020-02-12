Whether you are looking for something to do with your significant other on Valentine’s Day or plan to stay inside and avoid any chance of seeing happy couples holding hands and staring lovingly into each other’s eyes, there’s a decent chance that Netflix will be involved. But even if you aren’t subscribed to the streaming service, you can still watch one of the best romantic comedies that Netflix has to offer completely free of charge.

As of Tuesday, February 11th, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before is streaming free on Netflix for anyone to watch. This is the first time that Netflix has made one of its original movies available for non-subscribers in the United States, but the timing with Valentine’s Day just around the corner was apparently too good to pass up. Plus, the sequel — To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You — is also streaming on Netflix as of Wednesday. February 12th, but you will have to pony up for a subscription if you want to see the further adventures of Lara Jean Covey.

Love is in the air! To celebrate, To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before is available for anyone without a Netflix account to watch through March 9! pic.twitter.com/mLuHcxlvh7 — Netflix US (@netflix) February 11, 2020

Here’s Netflix’s synopsis for To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, in case you want to know more about it:

What if all the crushes you ever had found out how you felt about them…all at once? Lara Jean Song Covey’s love life goes from imaginary to out of control when the love letters for every boy she’s ever loved—five in all– are mysteriously mailed out.

As the market leader, Netflix hasn’t had to do much over the past several years to convince people to give its service a try, but with some genuine competitors having recently launched (Disney+, Apple TV+) and more on the way (HBO Max, Peacock), tossing out a few freebies every now and then isn’t a terrible idea.

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before will be streaming free on Netflix from now through March 9th.

Image Source: To All the Boys I've Loved Before | Netflix