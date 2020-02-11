With Samsung’s annual Unpacked event now in the books, there is no shortage of stories and announcements to dissect. For starters, Samsung earlier today introduced the Galaxy Flip Z, a brand new foldable phone that looks substantially more impressive than the joke that was the Galaxy Fold. Additionally, Samsung’s Galaxy S20 lineup represents the company’s most significant foray into the world of 5G.

That said, one area in particular that’s worth focusing on centers on all of the new camera technologies Samsung managed to pack into its S20 lineup. Aside from super high-resolution photos and the ability to record video in 8K, the one feature that captured my attention the most is Space Zoom.

While the Space Zoom moniker might seem a bit gimmicky, the underlying technology is impressive and offers users an incredible ability to zoom in while taking a photo.

Samsung’s press release reads in part:

With the Galaxy S20’s Space Zoom technology, even when you are far away, you can zoom in close. Use up to 30x zoom on the Galaxy S20 and S20+ with Space Zoom, our AI-based Super Resolution Zoom, or step- up to 100x Space Zoom, with the revolutionary folded lens on the S20 Ultra with 10x Hybrid Optic Zoom.

It’s easy to get bogged down or lost in all the different numbers, which is why the Space Zoom feature can only be appreciated in full with a handy video example.

Another example of Space Zoom in action, that you may have seen making the rounds earlier today, can be viewed below. The fact that this can be done with a smartphone as opposed to a pricey video camera is incredible.