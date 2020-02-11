Aim to impress your visitors and tie any room together so they’ll be talking about what a lovely home you have when you use artificial plants as a part of your decor. Anybody can figure out a way to decorate an apartment or house. But you definitely know your style choices won’t impress everyone. Something that most people will agree on, however, is that plants look good inside a home. Maybe you don’t trust yourself enough or you are extremely forgetful though to keep a real plant alive. Nobody wants to look at a dead or dying plant, so take out the need to care for them at all by getting some beautiful artificial plants. There are plenty of different kinds of artificial plants that can spruce up your living room or adorn your entryway. Kick your interior design skills up a notch by checking out the three kinds of artificial plants we’ve highlighted below. You’ll impress yourself along with your guests.

Best Artificial Tree

Having a tree in the corner of a room or next to a table or entertainment unit will really compliment your furniture nicely. Getting a ficus tree to add to your home will do just the trick and the Nearly Natural 6ft Ficus Artificial Tree is an excellent choice. There are over 1,008 individual leaves that are on the tree’s trunk and branches, giving it a filled out look. This doesn’t act like a real ficus tree, as a real one would not thrive in an indoor environment with house lights. But this looks eternally full and green, giving you the very best appearance it can offer. You can buy these ranging from three feet to eight feet tall, but the six foot one is what we found worked best for us. It’s great for a picture window, entryway or even your office. The arrangements are manufactured using synthetic materials, such as polyester or plastic, to give off a life-like appearance. You can always reshape the tree if it looks at all packed tightly, especially once you take it out of the box. It also comes with a non-decorative nursery pot that is 5.5″ x 5″.

Best Mini Plants

If you’re just looking to decorate a small portion of your house, like a windowsill or a bookshelf, you should consider purchasing the Opps Artificial Plastic Mini Plants Set of 3. These are vibrantly green and will add that little touch that you’ve been looking for. Ideal for the office, home, bedroom, living room, bathroom, kitchen, balcony or to be placed on top of other furniture, these mini plants also make an excellent gift. They are made from advanced PE materials and look incredibly life-like. Each one measures 4.3″ x 4.7″ from the top tip of the plant to the bottom of the pot, providing you with a lot of flexibility when it comes to finding them a home in your home. These come with a 60-day warranty and a 100% satisfaction guarantee. You can get them in different colors such as white and green, green, or multicolor. This allows you to pick whichever will go with your color scheme the best. Each plant weighs only 0.6 pounds, so you can easily carry them and relocate them if you want to change up your decorating.

Best Artificial Garland

While you typically think of garland being used during the holiday season, a well-placed garland can add a lovely green touch any time of year. With the DearHouse 5.5Ft Seeded Eucalyptus Garland, you’ll be adding that touch to your home. It comes in one piece, so you don’t have to worry about stringing pieces together on your own. It offers a beautifully rustic vibe and the vintage style is sure to please at formal events, parties or just as a part of your everyday life. This is lush and overflowing, as the dense green coloring makes it looks real. Each vine is handmade by professionals and is made from PU material that is long-lasting. The leaves even feel rather real, adding to the allure. You can dress this with flowers if you want to style it up to run at the edge of a table. It can be hung from the ceiling, draped across a banister, or laid flat and any of those will enhance your home. The green hues add elegance to any landscape.