Netflix: Best new movies
By Jacob Siegal
February 4th, 2020 at 3:57 PM

Now that BoJack Horseman is gone for good, I’m desperately searching for any new Netflix shows to fill the void. The good news is that there are a few interesting contenders set to drop in the month of February, including Locke & Key, based on the comic book of the same name. The early reviews haven’t been overwhelmingly positive, but I loved the comics, so I’m willing to give it a try, even if it can’t live up to expectations.

I’m also intrigued by the new show I Am Not Okay With This, which is from the producer of Stranger Things and the director of The End of the F***ing World. I know nothing about it, but those are two of the best Netflix originals ever made, so I’m absolutely going to give it a try at the end of the month.

Here are the rest of the highlights coming to the Netflix streaming service in February:

Now that you’ve seen the best, be sure to take a look at the rest — here’s the full list of everything being added to Netflix’s catalog this month, as well as everything that the service will be getting rid of.

Image Source: I Am Not Okay With This | Netflix
