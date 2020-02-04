Now that BoJack Horseman is gone for good, I’m desperately searching for any new Netflix shows to fill the void. The good news is that there are a few interesting contenders set to drop in the month of February, including Locke & Key, based on the comic book of the same name. The early reviews haven’t been overwhelmingly positive, but I loved the comics, so I’m willing to give it a try, even if it can’t live up to expectations.
I’m also intrigued by the new show I Am Not Okay With This, which is from the producer of Stranger Things and the director of The End of the F***ing World. I know nothing about it, but those are two of the best Netflix originals ever made, so I’m absolutely going to give it a try at the end of the month.
Here are the rest of the highlights coming to the Netflix streaming service in February:
- Horse Girl | February 7th
- Locke & Key | February 7th
- Better Call Saul: Season 4 | February 9th
- Good Time | February 11th
- To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You | February 12th
- Narcos: Mexico: Season 2 | February 13th
- Chef Show: Volume 3 | February 19th
- I Am Not Okay With This | February 26th
- Altered Carbon: Season 2 | February 27th
- Jerry Maguire | February 29th
Now that you’ve seen the best, be sure to take a look at the rest — here’s the full list of everything being added to Netflix’s catalog this month, as well as everything that the service will be getting rid of.