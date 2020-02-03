There has been a nonstop flood of awesome new original content on Netflix for the past few months. In fact, there has been so much great new content that we can guarantee you missed a lot of it. Before you do anything else, be sure to check out all of the new releases from December and from January, because you definitely have some serious catching up to do. There were so many big premieres over the course of those two months alone, including Messiah, Grace and Frankie, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, the final season of The Ranch, 6 Underground, and The Witcher. All that barely scratches the surface though, so make sure you don’t miss out.

As we turn our attention to February, we have another big month to look forward to from Netflix. In terms of third-party content, a whopping 29 different movies were added to the site on February 1st alone! Highlights include A Bad Moms Christmas, Back to the Future Part III, Blade Runner: The Final Cut, Dirty Harry, Driving Miss Daisy, Hancock, The Other Guys, The Pianist, and all seven Police Academy movies. You can check out the entire schedule of everything coming and going on Netflix in February. Of course, original content is always more exciting than older stuff you might’ve already seen, and there are a bunch of new releases set to hit Netflix’s catalog over the course of the month.

In total, there are 40 new original series, movies, and specials set to debut over the course of February. That’s a bit light compared to recent months, but there are a few hotly anticipated releases to look forward to. The first one is Locke & Key on February 7th, a fantasy series about three siblings who discover that their new home is full of magical keys that unlock mysterious secrets. Narcos: Mexico season 2 hits Netflix on February 13th, and then the second season of sci-fi thriller Altered Carbon will debut on February 27th. Want to see what else is coming this month on Netflix? You’ll find all the original releases listed below along with links to more info and trailers.

Streaming February 3rd

Streaming February 4th

Streaming February 5th

The Pharmacist — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming February 6th

Cagaster of an Insect Cage — NETFLIX ANIME

Streaming February 7th

Streaming February 8th

The Coldest Game — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming February 9th

Captain Underpants Epic Choice-o-Rama — NETFLIX FAMILY

Streaming February 11th

CAMINO A ROMA — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming February 12th

Streaming February 13th

Streaming February 14th

Streaming February 17th

The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia — NETFLIX FAMILY

Streaming February 19th

Chef Show: Volume 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming February 20th

Spectros — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming February 21st

Streaming February 26th

I Am Not Okay With This — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming February 27th

Streaming February 28th

Streaming in February

Image Source: XanderSt/Shutterstock