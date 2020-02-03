Rushing in and out of the shower because you’re running late is a common occurrence in many households, especially if you have far more people than showers in your home. That is, if you decide that you do actually have enough time to shower. If you do think you have a few minutes to hop in for a rinse, you have to know exactly where all of your cleaning products are in order to get the quick results in the shower you desire. That’s when a shower caddy and organizer can really come in handy. Having things laid out or kept together where you can easily grab them is really helpful, whether you’re taking a long shower or a short one. Plus, there are portable caddies that you can bring with you to and from the shower if you don’t have a lot of room to store bottles or shower sundries. We’ve handpicked three of our favorite shower organizers to have in your home so not everything is just on the floor.

Best Pole Shower Caddy

No matter what height your shower is, you’ll be able to use the ALLZONE Constant Tension Corner Shower Caddy to keep your soaps, loofahs, shampoos and conditioners where you need them. This provides a secure fit in the corner of your shower, so it’s out of the way but also providing you with plenty of storage space. There are four poles included that will be able to meet different height installations, all the way from 4.5′ to 9′ tall. Each pole has a high tension compression spring that fits tightly and never collapses. You don’t need any tools to set this up as it only takes a few minutes to get this ready to use. There are ABS end caps on both sides, so you won’t do any damage to your ceiling or the bottom surface of your shower. This provides you with heavy duty shelves on rubber wedges that keep them sturdy. You can slide them up and down to make room for taller bottles when you need to. It won’t ever rust and it’s very easy to clean. This isn’t meant to be used with slope ceilings, so make sure you know your shower can work with this.

Best Over the Shower Head Caddy

Many people opt for the shower caddy that goes over the shower head and hangs and our favorite for that is the Simple Houseware Bathroom Hanging Shower Head Caddy Organizer. This is a classic shower caddy that is perfect for your shampoos, conditioners, body washes, soaps, razors, shower sponges, loofahs, and other assorted bath accessories. It measures 26″ x 16″ x 5.5″, so it won’t take up your whole wall but will give you plenty of space to store stuff. It has one deep basket that is great to put your bottles in and then a shelf for smaller items. There’s also a soap holder for bar soap and four hooks, so you can hang your loofahs and or razors. There’s a non-slip grip at the top that keeps it in place, along with two suction cups to anchor it to the wall. It is made from stainless steel, so it won’t rust and it features an elegant chrome finish. We liked how simple it looks in the shower but also how well it fits in with any type of shower decor.

Best Portable Shower Caddy

When you live in the dorm rooms at college, they don’t provide you with shampoos or soaps. You’ll need to bring those with you when you shower, which is why you’ll need a caddy like the Haundry Mesh Shower Caddy Tote. This has a unique hook design that will allow you to store your keys on your bag, so you don’t have to leave the door to your dorm room unlocked when you leave. It has eight pockets, allowing you to fill it with everything you’ll need. It is a larger shower basket than its competitors, as it measures 8.86″ x 7.68″ x 8.07″. It is made from durable polyester mesh material with reinforced Oxford cloth handles to allow you to hang it without it tearing. It’s super easy to store, since it isn’t made from hard plastic like other caddies. You’ll be able to hang it easily. You’ll can carry things to and from the bathroom with ease.