As much as its rival networks and streamers that range from HBO to Disney+ all bring to the universe of compelling, bingeable streaming TV series that are creating a huge backlog of shows for many of us to work through, Netflix is still the king of this hill, absolutely crushing it in terms of the mountain of content that the platform makes available to us from one week to the next. That is, both content from other sources as well as series of its own.

As we do each week, we track the hottest content across the major streaming platforms, and for the week covering January 23-29 we’ve got a Netflix-specific ranking this time around — and one that’s focused on just its own shows, so nothing like The Good Place or The Office that it licenses. What’s interesting about this list, which you can check out in full below, is how recent many of these series are, with new seasons that have dropped on Netflix in recent weeks. This goes to show how adept Netflix it is at producing original series like The Witcher and turning them into a force in popular culture.

The data this week, as always, comes from the team at streaming search engine Reelgood, which takes aggregated data from its millions of users to get a read on what shows are most popular during the week.

At the top of the list is Sex Education, a series that’s garnered a ton of critical praise for its sophomore season (which includes what’s been called “The most powerful moment I’ve seen on TV for a long time“). The show focuses on the character of Otis Milburn — per Netflix, “a socially awkward high school student who lives with his sex therapist mother.”

Both The Witcher and You, about a murderous bookstore owner, continue to show resilience among Netflix fans and remain high on this list each week. Meanwhile, some newer seasons also make an appearance this week, including the “hellish” newly added season of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, as well as the inaugural season of the historical drama Rise of Empires: Ottoman.

Without further ado, here’s the rundown of the 10 Netflix originals that the Reelgood crew determined to be the streamer’s hottest of the week:

Image Source: Netflix