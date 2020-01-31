Nobody wants their home to smell bad. But sometimes, there’s just a funky smell that you can’t quite place. Maybe you forgot to take the trash out for a while. Maybe your pet made a mess you haven’t found yet. Whatever the cause is, you’re going to want to track it down and take care of it. Once you do, you’ll then want to work on getting rid of the stench. Using a wax melter is a great idea to combat that as they last longer than candles and will fill your home with pleasing aromas. In order to get those excellent scents, you’ll need wax to melt and what’s easier than wax melt cubes? These work in any candle or wax warmer to melt and release enticing smells. There are a ton of different ones on the market, so how do you know which one is right for your home? Well, we’re not going to tell you which ones you have to pick, but we will give you some options with our favorites. We’re here to point you in the right direction. Take a look below at our choices and keep your home smelling fantastic all the time.

Best Scent Choices of Wax Melt Cubes

The array of scents that you’ll be able to choose from with the Candlecopia Strongly Scented Hand Poured Vegan Wax Melts is honestly impressive. They range from the traditional to the intriguing to the downright unique, as the choices to make for interesting aromas is all up to you. Each cube weighs 6.4 ounces and comes in two packs of six cubes. You’ll be getting 12 cubes per order, providing you with a solid amount of wax melts for the foreseeable future. You can choose from scents like apple cinnamon, honey almond, peony or orange clove which are packed with amazing ingredients. Or you can select April clean, which has an aroma of fresh powder, light musk, and hints of lavender, jasmine and tulips. There’s also snowman balls which has nutmeg, fresh clove, elderberries, blackberries, plums, oakmoss and mint. Bubblegum and cotton candy are other flavors for a sweeter smell. You can choose from 29 different ones, so no day is the same. The soy wax burns cleaner and cooler and all of the materials are vegan. These do not feature any animal products or products derived from animals. Each one has an intense fragrance throw and can be washed with soap and warm water.

Best Variety Pack of Wax Melt Cubes

You know you aren’t going to have a bad experience with Febreze and their MELTS are no exception. These won’t just mask any odors when you warm them. They will eliminate any bad stenches, having your house smelling fantastic. With this variety pack, you’ll get four packs of six counts each. The four scents are fresh-pressed apple, Hawaiian aloha, moonlight breeze and Gain Original. These release a light, fresh scent for hours when melted in a wax melt warmer. Each cube measures 1.5″ x 1.25″, so you won’t have to account for much space when you’re storing them. These are compatible with electric, light bulb or tea light warmers but you should use a certified device designed for use with wax melts, no matter what. As the wax warms and slowly melts, it will release a beautiful bouquet of freshness into the air.

Best Paraffin-Free Wax Melt Cubes

Looking for a freshly made and hand-crafted wax melt cube? Then you should check out the Farm Raised Candles Fall Spice Assorted Bakery Scents Variety Mix. These are made in small batches with 100% All-American farmed pure soy wax and essential oils. This company is family owned and operated with 100% hand poured wax from Suwannee County, Florida. You can use one to two of these for four and five hours per day. Then you can turn the warmer off and enjoy the scents for best results. These are 100% paraffin-free as they are flameless and smokeless. Each one is 0.15 ounces and you’ll get 30 cubes when you buy the variety mix. The five different aromas are home sweet home, fall spice, cinnamon caramel swirl, sugar and spice, and pecan waffle. All of these will make you think of home when you’re burning them.