We dug through hundreds of discounted iPhone and iPad apps on Thursday to come up with the best of the bunch that are available as free downloads for a limited time. There are nine iOS apps in total in today’s roundup, and they span a wide range of genres so there definitely should be something for everyone. There’s no telling when these deals will end though, so you should try to grab anything and everything that looks appealing before it’s too late.

Metadata is an image metadata viewer for creative professionals on the go. Simply choose an image from your photo library and view the image metadata in a beautiful card based layout. Wether you shoot on your phone, DSLR or create images in your favourite photo editing application, Metadata will show you your image measurements, DPI, file size, Location data and device information. You can use Drag and Drop on your iPad to import images from the Photos App, Files, Safari or any other app that supports image drag and drop.

Lock Photo – Hide Photo

[Lock Photo] enables you to hide your secret photos and data with pattern lock, passcode and touch ID. It provides the perfect privacy with passcode, double protection, decoy mode, album leve lock and photo level lock. You have no limit on format of the media to hide. The app supports photo, video, GIF, live photo, text and URL. • Protect your secret photos and data with pattern lock

• Double protection with pattern lock, passcode and touch ID

• Decoy mode

• Break-in detection with video and location capture

• Lock individual photo and album

• Integrated support for photo, video, gif, live photo, text and URL

• Add photos from anywhere – camera, camera roll, iTunes sharing, clipboard and text input

• Input secret text and url

• Full screen browsing

• Slideshow in single step

• Edit photo with powerful photo editor

• Supports emergency backup and recovery

• Save to camera roll and iTunes sharing

• Share to SNS

AuxBox

AuxBox lets you open a collaborative music channel! Link your Apple Music or Spotify account and invite friends to create a playlist people won’t stop listening to. Can’t decide on which songs to add? You can preview music straight from the channel’s search results! Then, like or dislike a song to move it up or down the queue. Joining a channel is easy! You can do so through QR code, channel ID or link. What are you waiting for? Download AuxBox! Our Awesome Features:

• Only the channel host needs an Apple Music or Spotify subscription: AuxBox lets everyone join a channel!

• Invite anyone to your channel through QR code, channel ID or link!

• Preview Music: Debating on whether or not to add a song? Any channel member can look up and preview music straight from the channel’s search results!

• Voting System: Members can like or dislike songs in a channel’s queue, so the most popular songs get played first!

• Channel History: Heard a song that you liked but forgot the name? Check the channel history! All songs appear in the order they were played.

• The host is in control: A channel host can play any song they wish in addition to deleting and reordering songs in the queue!

• Many more… download the app to give them all a try!

Org.ly – Contacts & Org Charts

WELCOME TO ORG.LY

Org.ly is the Contact Management and Org Chart App for Sales Professionals. Your Contacts, Like Never Before.

You manage your contacts – Org.ly manages your Org Charts.

Beautiful, Simple and Magical. Org.ly enables Sales professionals to organise, structure and profile their customers with beautiful simplicity. Group them, build out their org structure and profile them in line with Strategic Sales training methods. Swipe up and down to see who reports to who, add new reports to their managers, all from within the app. It is so easy to do that you will always be up to date. Then, when you need to produce an Org Chart for your account plan, Org.ly has already done it for you – automatically. Spend time selling – don’t spend time messing around with Org Charts. USER REVIEWS:

“Finally there is a way to tame my contacts. As someone who works with large organisations, it is indispensable”. MN, United States.

“It is now impossible to understand why they are not like that as standard on the iPhone”. ML, Sweden.

“I am instantly feeling more organised, am saving time and receiving great value”. AB, United Kingdom.

“A great way to add intelligence to your contacts, anyone running a call list in sales or just managing contacts will benefit from this”. DH, United Kingdom. YOUR CONTACTS – MANAGED LIKE NEVER BEFORE

Org.ly automatically arranges your contacts into Company groups. You can create groups for Projects and Matrix teams, Inner Circle and Political Influence maps, friends and family, soccer club, whatever you want. Merge multiple companies into one or bulk-edit the company name – all changes are fully synced with your iPhone contacts and then on to Outlook/GMail, or your mail client of choice. YOUR CONTACTS – STRUCTURED LIKE NEVER BEFORE

Simply swipe to add structure to your contacts

Beautiful Org Charts created automatically YOUR CONTACTS – PROFILED LIKE NEVER BEFORE

Knowledge is Power.

Every Strategic Sales methodology tells us to profile our customers – are they supporters, or enemies? Are they innovators or laggards? This information is critical to our understanding of our account and instrumental as we craft our account strategy. In Org.ly, you can profile all of your customer contacts into the following categories:

– Support: Champion, Supporter, Neutral, Non-Supporter, Assassin

– Role: Approver, Decision Maker, Evaluator, User

– Coverage: In-Depth, Multiple, Brief, None

– Personality: Innovator, Visionary, Pragmatist, Conservative, Laggard Of course, all Org Charts produced in Org.ly have the option of adding the Sales Profiling colour coding as you would expect. HIGHLIGHTS:

View all of your Contact’s reports from their Main Contact view.

Swipe Up on a Report to see their details and their Reports.

Swipe Down on the Contact to see their Manager.

Swipe Left to see their Org Chart. Swipe contacts onto their Manager to define the team structure.

Org.ly supports Direct Reports, Dotted-Line Reports, Executive Sponsors and Executive/Personal Assistants. Org Charts of each Contact are automatically created by Org.ly.

No need to draw boxes and type everyones name in them anymore!

Different layouts available by swiping up/down.

Easy export of the Org Chart to Powerpoint, etc. for Account Plans and presentations. KEY FEATURES:

– Imports your existing contacts from your iPhone and organises them automatically into Company groups to make searching easier

– Create Groups for Project & Matrix Teams, Inner Circle & Political Influence Maps, Family, Sports Clubs, etc.

– Add the photo/company logo to each contact/group to create a more visual experience

– Edit/Merge/Rename a company and have all contacts within it automatically updated to reflect the change

– Add regularly used contacts, companies and groups to a ‘Favourites’ section for quick access

– Identify a report as either a Direct Reports, a Dotted Line Report, a Personal/Executive Assistant or an Executive Sponsor

Triggler

Sample, edit & sequence sounds from your microphone, external input or AudioCopy. Record a voice, instrument or any random sound. Samples can be edited, re-triggered & sequenced to create an arrangement. Add effects to modulate your sounds. Great not only for live performance but also sonic experimentation! ** Key Compatibility **

• Ableton Link integration

• Audiobus input & output ports

• AudioCopy integration

• CoreMIDI external keyboard input support ** Sampler **

• Quick & easy mic & line-input recording

• Load & save samples

• Loop/one-shot modes

• Copy/paste, crop/trim & reverse

• Adjust pitch & amplitude

• Undo edit & record ** More Features **

• 16 step sequencer with 4 loops

• Low latency “swipe-over” trigger pads

• Effects: Distortion, Modulated Filter & Beat Repeater

• Record & share via Mail, Message, AirDrop, AudioCopy or Social Media

• Background audio mode

Stream Music Player

Stream was created to give you a seamless listening, managing and syncing cloud music experience. It allows you to create a personal streaming service with cloud storage like Box, Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive and Yandex.Disk to save space on your device and have access to all of your music. How it works?

Upload all music to your favourite cloud storage then use Stream to connect and enjoy your music anywhere. Add your music to your device without iTunes, easy and fast using local WiFi transfer or download music to your iPhone to play it without internet (Offline mode). It’s a multi-cloud system therefore you can stream lists of music regardless where they are stored. Access your favourite music across all your devices: iPhone, iPad, iPod library, Box, Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive, Yandex.Disk and your computer. Stream your music with in advanced and powerful media player. Music player:

– Full featured media player

– Sleep timer

– Lock screen playback controls

– Background music playback

– Equalizer with BassBooster

– Over 20 realistic EQ presets

– Stylish audio Visualizer

– Fine scrubbing

– Album cover art Playlists:

– Create your own playlists Media Library:

– Import music from your iPod library

– Tabs for Songs, Albums, Artists Manager:

– Wi-Fi Transfer

– Download and upload music, pictures, archives from

– Box

– Dropbox

– Google Drive

– OneDrive

– Yandex.Disk

– Move, rename or delete tracks & songs

– Search by artist, title, album

– Create and manage folders

DrawinDots

Well, a picture is worth more than a thousand words. So, please, watch the videos on our website and you are going to understand immediately. Precision. That´s the word. Aren´t you tired of trying to draw a simple straight line and find out it is almost impossible? We are. So, we had a dream: see an app where people could draw lines, circles or curves perfectly. Besides, throughout the development, we have seen different applicability for it. Now it is possible. With DrawinDots, you tap on the dots of the grid and create beautiful drawings with precision, symmetry and proportionality without the necessity and knowledge of complicated graphic design software. Everything is where you can reach. The beauty of the DrawinDots is you can use it for a wide range of applications such as: – Draw minimalist icons

– Draft your developments of apps

– Draw graphics

– Sketch technical drawings

– Pictures with transparency

– Play with your kids (hangman, coloring pictures and tictactoe)

– Create flowcharts

– Assembling with photos

– And your own needs. We did not measure efforts to create a product with carefully and love in order to make life easier for ordinary people. Besides, all pictures below was made by friends who are not artists. Try DrawinDots today!!!

Kintsugi

The goal of therapy is self-knowledge. Whether you’re new to cognitive behavioral therapy or an expert, Kintsugi is personalized talk therapy software that leverages AI and our Community’s collective knowledge to unearth new insights about you. Simply speak into the app, and let us do the rest. Kintsugi promotes clinically-proven techniques to tackle daily stress, anxiety, and depression. Look to grow, be mindful, and promote self-peace with Kintsugi. — LETTERS: “I can’t tell you how wonderful I think this is! I’m a firm believer of therapy and just having the right tools available can make a big difference.”

— JENNY M. “My family grew up in the midwest and there was only 1 therapist for the whole town. It was terribly unfair and your app will provide access to those who may need it most.”

— MEAGAN G. “Tracking my journaling through intelligent voice-recorded notes is genius.”

— ALEX F. — BENEFITS:

– Feel heard and understood

– Non-judgmental and supportive AI

– Easy access 24/7

– View your mood over time

– Learn more about your emotional triggers

– Read anonymized community inspirations

– Mindful breathing minute-timer

– And much more!

Pros n Cons

Pros n Cons – simple yet powerful decision helper. List all factors and set their importance.

List all options and assess them for each factor.

Options will be sorted from the best to the worst based on the assessments multiplied by importance of corresponding factors. Make the best decision!

