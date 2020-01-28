If you missed your chance to take advantage of any of the various airline fare sales we’ve told you about in recent weeks, you’re in luck — today, yet another limited-time promotion that’s chock full of deals has launched to give everyone an excuse to go ahead and book their next vacation right now.

Southwest Airline’s new spring travel sale is now live, and as always there is a ton of value to be had herein. You should see it announced right there at the top when you visit the Dallas-based airline’s homepage, and as always there’s one super important detail about timing to keep in mind: You’ve only got three days to act because the sale ends on Thursday.

The highlights:

For select travel within the continental US, tickets must be purchased at least 14 days in advance. For all other travel, there’s a 21-day advance purchase requirement (also, tickets are nonrefundable).

Seats, travel days, and markets are limited. Travel within the continental US is valid between February 11 and May 20.

The deals expire on Thursday, January 30, at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time.

If you’re traveling to and from San Juan, Puerto Rico, that travel is valid between February 18 and March 5, and from April 14 through May 14. International travel is valid for those same two blocks of time (from February 18 through March 5, and April 14 through May 14), while inter-island Hawaii travel is valid February 18 through May 20.

There don’t seem to be any blackout dates associated with this sale, which is certainly good to see. Here’s the sale page, where you can input your departure city and see a list of all the promotional fares you can buy to your destination of choice. Some of the deals you can snag include a one-way fare from Atlanta to Nashville for only $49; Atlanta-Orlando for $90; Chicago-New York for $95; and Las Vegas-Los Angeles for just $64. But don’t forget, you’ve only got until the end of the day on Thursday to act.

Image Source: LM Otero/AP/Shutterstock