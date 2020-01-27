We’re nearly made it through the first month of 2020, and what better way to kick off the last week of the month than with a bunch of free apps from the App Store. Just keep in mind that these apps are only on sale temporarily, so you need to act fast if you want to get them before they go back to being paid.

Ad Block Multi

Normally $0.99.

Why limit yourself with a few predefined filters like other ad blockers do?

22 filter lists and counting, including precise regional ones! Find a combination that suits you. Tired of seeing ads while surfing the net with Safari?

Cookie law notices seem obvious to you?

Thinking seriously about online privacy?

Then Ad Block Multi is here to get your back! Utilizing the most advanced iOS technology, Ad Block Multi integrates with Safari and applies the combination of filters you select to your further browsing experience. ◉ Blocks banner and pop-up ads

◉ High-quality mobile-adapted filters, updated on a regular basis

◉ Very light on CPU usage – filters got compiled to bytecode one time and then reused by Safari without further parsing

◉ Reduces risk of malware and spyware infection

◉ Enhances your privacy by blocking user behavior tracking scripts

◉ Saves up to 51% of data plan and, consequently, your money

◉ Saves up to 24% of battery life, which increases your mobility

◉ Not a VPN or proxy solution

◉ Not a custom browser solution

◉ No in-app purchases, all filters are free to download The most user-requested features are here:

– Configurable whitelist

– Safari extension for in-place whitelisting and reporting

– Fast filter auto-updates And most important:

* We don’t get any access to your data or browsing history, it is just impossible for Safari Content Blocking Extension. Your privacy is on the first place! Wide variety of blocking filters, including:

◉ EU cookie law notices blocking

◉ Social network widgets (Facebook likes, Google+ pluses) blocking

◉ Malware, spyware domains blocking

◉ Anti-adblock (forcing the user to disable ad blocking) protections and notices blocking

◉ Selection of region-specific filters, including China, Czech Republic, Germany, Denmark, France, Greece, Italy, Korea, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Slovakia, Sweden, Ukraine Our aim is to make the app the most powerful ad blocking solution on the App Store. If you would need any specific filter to be added or updated, we are always eager to get the feedback from you. Just tap “Learn more…” button in the app and drop us a line!

AiZip – Zip Rar 7z Tool

Normally $1.99.

AiZip, Compressed file manager, designed for mobile. [format support]: Perfect support ZIP, RAR, 7Z compressed file format, Automatic detection and decompression compressed files with password. [Manage compressed files]: You can directly extract and unzip the iCloud/Dropbox compressed files. You can import the compressed files in other APPs such as the email. [View decompressed files]: Universal file viewer, support: Office documents, PDF, pictures, music, video and other formats. [Compress files]: The files in the mobile phone, such as the photos and videos in the album, the music in the media library, the imported local documents, etc., can be easily packaged into a zip archive. [Share & export file]: The unzipped files and the compressed file can be shared with friends from AirDrop, email, and other APPs. [File Tools]: Supports WiFi upload files, file safe box to protect private data after decompression. [Simple and small] The APP is small and practical, only less than 10M, does not take up space in the phone.

aumi

Normally $2.99.

aumi allows you to track your mood and energy levels and plan your days. The key features are listed below: – Keep track of your mood with periodic notifications. – Log your activity throughout the day. – View how your mood and energy level changes over time at a glance, using graphs. – Make recordings and view your events from your wrist, using the Apple Watch app. – View your data across all of your devices with iCloud sync. – Plan your days with your energy levels in mind. – Tell people about yourself using your profile. – Use the widgets to record your mood and energy levels. – Add a quick contact to get help in an emergency. – Synchronise your planner with your calendar.

MovieSpirit – Movie Maker Pro

Normally $9.99.

Do you want to make your own microfilm? Do you want to be a director, a producer, a starring actor? In MovieSpirit, these characters can all be done by you alone! Through the MovieSpirit, you can combine various media materials, such as videos, photos, music, text, recording and finger graffiti, and according to your creativity, edit them together and add various special effects (scene switching effects, Text animation, Filter effects, video Intro, masks, etc.) to create your own microfilm. Main functions: – Crop, split, merge, and scale media clips – Overlay multi-layer video (Picture-in-picture effect), there is no limit to the number of videos – Add masks (Line mask, Rectangle mask, Circle mask, Text mask and Path mask) to hide or show parts of the video – Cutout Tool (Custom Shape Tools such as Pen Tool, Lasso Tool, Smudge Tool and Text Tool can be used for image matting) – Fast Forward, Reverse video, add Slow Action Shots to video (1/12 Slow to 16-fold Speed) – 360 Degree rotating video – Multiple Image Blend modes – Various fonts, text templates, text colors, emojis, shadows, text strokes, etc. – Built-in free music and sound effects in various styles, adding music from your computer or from iTunes, and extracting audio from videos – Voice recording – Draw graffiti with your finger directly on the film – Professional Video Ratio, Scalable Timeline, Unlimited Track Layer – Simple automatic tracking function – Add movable mosaic – Custom Background Color – Adjustable Brightness, Contrast, Saturation – Create your own Gif animation – Private Custom Intro titles (sold separately) – Dozens of filter effects (sketch, comics, fisheye, magnifiers, color filter, etc.) – Dozens of scene switching effects – Video/photo can be set in various shapes such as circles, hearts and diamonds, and even customize unique shapes. – Chroma Key can be set to overlay videos / photos, such as removing the solid background color (Green Screen Blue Screen matting) – Can turn the video/photo into black and white, highlight the part that needs to be highlighted (Color Splash) – Free to deform video/photo into irregular shapes – Add motion points to videos/photos/text to make them move, zoom, rotate and move together to create a variety of gorgeous effects – Real-time preview, high resolution video output – Import multimedia material directly from your computer via Wi-Fi: videos, photos, music and Gif animations – Save and share videos directly to social networks such as Facebook, iCloud, WeChat, Mailbox, etc.

Portal – Focus, Sleep, Escape

Normally $3.99.

Escape around the world with Portal. Whether you’re struggling to focus at work, stressed on your daily commute or need help winding down at night, Portal provides a beautiful and unique way to escape noise and distraction and help improve your productivity, sleep and relaxation. Swipe through our “portals” and let our 3D soundscapes, beautiful visuals and Philips Hue smart lighting immerse you in your chosen location. Focus surrounded by the rumble of a thunderstorm in the Amazon, meditate to the sound of the Pacific Ocean in Hawaii, or drift off to sleep at dusk in Tyrol, Austria. We believe that the simple act of changing your ambience can have a huge and positive impact on your life, and we’ve made it our mission to capture ambience from around the world and bring it to you like never before. Key features: – 18 unique Portals, specially chosen to help you focus, sleep and relax (4 FREE, 14 Unlocked with a $3.99 In-App Purchase) – Features immersive 3D soundscapes from Emmy award winning nature sound recordist – Philips Hue integration to match the colour of your room with your chosen environment – Siri Shortcuts – deep integration to allow voice control of Portal or single tap shortcuts to your favourite setups – Stream audio to your speakers with AirPlay – 3 optimised interfaces for focus, sleep and escape – Beautiful dark design, including motion views of Earth from the International Space Station – A simple & intuitive interface – change your ambience with a single swipe – Stunning HD visuals captured with drones and traditional cameras – Varied content, from thunderstorms and crashing waves, to forests and tropical beaches – Countdown timer to set specific focus periods, sleep timers and rest periods – Focused task option for a simplified Pomodoro technique – Alarm clock for a gentle wakeup each day – Basic breathing exercise to calm and relax – Optimised for the new edge-to-edge iPhone & iPad Pro displays What our users are using Portal for: – To help with sleep (great for babies and young children too) – To mask noise and distraction in the office – To help with focus while studying – To help improve concentration and creativity while working – To improve productivity – To help calm anxiety – To help reduce stress – To add relaxing ambience to a busy commute – To provide beautiful natural ambience for meditation and yoga – To pair with podcasts, playlists and audiobooks for added ambience and masking external noise – To cut out cabin noise, calm anxiety and improve sleep on flights – To help mask the effects of tinnitus PLEASE NOTE: Portal makes use of some of the latest technologies available on iOS and can be demanding for older iPhones and iPads. An iPhone 6S or iPad Air 2 or newer is recommended for the best experience.

Randomi

Normally $0.99.

This app can draw one item at random. – Anyone can use it simply. – You can share selected items. – You can save it as a list so that you can pick one item later.

Studio Music Player DX

Normally $0.99.

This simple and smart player takes headphones like EarPods, and many other models, to a completely new level, providing the playback quality usually delivered by professional studio headphones (priced from $600). You can add music with: 1. Dropbox cloud service 2. iTunes File Sharing service Supported formats: mp3, wav, aiff, m4a, m4p How does it work? Right away, one question pops in many people’s heads: “How can you modify your headphones?? This is just impossible!” That’s right, you can’t change your headphones. But you can change the audio signal sent to the headphones. All headphones have some sound distortion, caused by many factors, and the greater the distortion the less the music that you hear resembles the original sound that you obtain at a professional recording studio. Only high-quality studio headphones (usually priced from $600) allow you to hear minimally distorted sound: the true sound. This is because such headphones have a maximally flat frequency response. Thanks to our in-depth research into sound, we know how to configure your equipment to achieve a level of sound quality maximally close to what you get at a studio. We thoroughly researched the frequency response of all the devices in the player and fine-tuned them taking into account the special characteristics of their sound. In addition, since we know that every person’s ear is unique, we allow you to fine-tune the sound of the available presets, but please be very careful when using this feature: don’t try too hard. In terms of technology, our player is: ◉ More than 80 fabric presets for crystal clear sound ◉ Unique 48-band parametric equalizer ◉ Possibility to adjust the sound of factory presets to your taste using adjusting module with pro abilities ◉ Song Lyrics ◉ Easy to uploading music from any MAC/PC with iTunes ◉ Download music from player to any MAC/PC with iTunes ◉ Collect music “on fly” – just tap to TOP! ◉ Possibility to create and edit playlists ◉ Automatic presets switching for bluetooth devices (very useful in car or home audio system) ◉ Really low energy consumption ◉ Possibility to change the speed and the tonality of music ◉ Zoom of the album artwork for a detailed view ◉ 16 color schemes, include “Night” skin ◉ Simple user interface We used our entire experience of working with audio to create this player and share it with you. With the help of our proprietary technology for identifying excessive frequencies in the sound, we tried to get rid of the headphones ‘effect’ and obtain maximum presence sensation. Try to listen to live music using EarPods headphones, for example, and you will understand what is meant here. Many people are searching for their own sound and remain not fully satisfied. We tried to arrange for that you could hear the music as it sounds in the recording studio, maximally close to the studio original sound which draws the line in the search for true sound. Audio engineers use their entire working experience to make the sound elegant and beautiful. But only 3 to 5% of the people listening to music on truly professional equipment or Hi-Fi / Hi-End class equipment are able to hear what the audio engineer tried to deliver. With our player you will have the opportunity to listen to music in the same way as the lucky owners of expensive equipment do. The player has over 80 presets for the equipment of the following brands: Apple, AKG, Bose, Beats by Dre, JBL, Harman/Kardon, Marley, Razer, Sony, Sennheiser, Monster, Parrot. Each preset is the result of in-depth research and fine tuning of the sound of each model individually. You can find the list of presets at our site. IMPORTANT: All of the presets were created on original audio devices exclusively. The sound on “counterfeit products” are absolutely incompatible with our player! The production year and model has to match with the model mentioned in presets. Otherwise, there is no guarantee of studio sound quality.

