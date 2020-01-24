Limited-time offer: Score an easy 60k bonus miles with this United Airlines credit card

BGR has partnered with The Points Guy for our coverage of credit card products. BGR and The Points Guy may receive a commission from card issuers.

Please note: the offers mentioned below are subject to change at any time and some may no longer be available.

One of the tried-and-true, fastest ways that frequent travelers can grab a big pile of bonus miles — instead of the more expensive slog of, you know, actually paying for and taking trips so that you can earn miles on the backend — is by acting fast when you see a credit card sign-up bonus offer that appeals to you. They’re often limited-time offers, like this new one that United Airlines just launched for one of its co-branded cards (United℠ Explorer Card): An enticement of 60,000 bonus miles in exchange for using the card to make at least $3,000 within the first three months of opening your account.

The United Explorer Card has actually gotten several improvements over the last couple of years, and this current limited-time offer is one of several nice perks the card uses to offset its $95 annual fee. This, in spite of the fact that the airline industry is less known for giveaways than for what some regard as exorbitant ticket prices and an endless array of fees, right? At any rate, the Explorer Card is currently offering benefits that include:

Up to $100 Global Entry or TSA Pre✓® Fee Credit

25% back on United inflight purchases

While there is a $95 annual fee, as we noted, it’s waived during the first year

When you use the card to buy airfare, you can check your first bag for free (a savings of up to $120 per roundtrip)

You’ll earn two miles for every $1 spent at restaurants and on hotel stays

Enjoy priority boarding privileges and visit the United Club℠ with two one-time passes each year for your anniversary

And earn two miles for every $1 spent on purchases from United, and 1 mile per $1 spent on all other purchases

Image Source: The Points Guy

As far as the sign-up bonus goes, this is an elevated offer from the 40,000-mile enticement that was recently extended to new cardholders.

“We’re kicking off the year with big wins for our new customers –- unique offers on our personal and business credit cards that provide unmatched value with one of the best airline loyalty programs out there,” said Leslie Gillin, Chase Co-Brand Cards President, in a news release about the new United Explorer offer. “We’re always looking for ways to enhance our products and create more value for our cardmembers.”

The final word

The United Explorer Card is no mere run-of-the-mill airline credit card. As we noted above, beyond the sign-up bonus, other benefits of the United Explorer Card to be aware of include the ability to get a free checked bag on United when you use this card to buy your ticket, and it’s jam-packed with additional perks like the TSA PreCheck fee credit, annual lounge visits and more, all of which can help you to obtain value not only when you’re flying the friendly skies.

The sign-up bonus offer of 60,000 miles will definitely make this a hard card to pass up for at least some frequent United Airlines fliers, but don’t wait — act now, before this offer is gone.