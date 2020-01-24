Best Hex Key Wrench Set

Putting together any type of furniture often requires the tools that you have and the tools you wished you had. If you happen to buy some furniture from IKEA, you know you’re going to have to put it together yourself. You also know you have to use the tools that they provide you, which are often times not good for almost anything else. Whether you order a new end table, chair, or coffee table, having to screw and nail things might not be your expertise. Most pieces will require a hex key wrench to put them together, so you better be prepared. Having a hex key wrench set at your disposal makes these kinds of tasks easier. Nobody would be proud of a table that’s wobbly. Being able to fasten it and make sure it’s sturdy with your hex key wrenches makes all the sense in the world. Grabbing any of the three sets we’ve highlighted below also is a smart move, so take a look and thank us later.

Most Durable Hex Key Wrench Set

It’s not always easy to turn a hex key. But if you have the REXBETI Hex Key Allen Wrench Set, it’s a lot easier. These allen wrenches are made from heat-treated S2 steel, so they will last a long time, no matter how often you use them. They provide the ultimate strength and performance as well as better hardness and torque than normal chrome vanadium steel wrenches. But when you can’t get enough torque to turn it or you can’t quite reach your fingers into the small area you’re trying to work in, this set comes with a T-handle that helps tighten or loosen. This will allow you to work quicker and easier, so you can finish up your jobs sooner. You’ll get 35 pieces in this set with many different sizes and lengths. Some of them will also come with a ball or star end on the other end from the hex, allowing you to tighten many different accessories. The ball end design lets you access socket cap screws up to a 25 degree entry angle.

Best Value Hex Key Wrench Set

For those in search of a set that will work for them in almost any scenario that won’t put a huge dent in their wallet, consider the TEKTON Hex Key Wrench Set. This 30 piece set is precisely sized with chamfered, straight ends on each. Depending on the size of your fastener, these provide a smooth and snug fit that can be inserted easily, which keeps them usable for longer and reduces wear. Each hex key wrench has a black oxide finish that protects against corrosion. But there isn’t any added plating on these that may chip off under stressful conditions. The sizes range from long to short, offering an extended reach on one end and extra leverage on the opposite side. They come in an advanced carrying case that will open flat, making it easier to remove the wrenches. You won’t have to guess which size is which, as they are marked prominently in an easy to read fashion. This is a great bang-for-your-buck purchase for anybody who needs a wrench set.

Best Ball End Hex Key Wrench Set

Looking for a wrench set that can be used for pretty much any fastening situation? Then check out the Bondhus 20199 Balldriver L-Wrench Double Pack, which The original Balldriver L-wrenches save time and effort in hard to reach and blind places. These make it easier to work with either hex or ball finishes, as they have those on either end of each wrench. These feature angle entry up to 25 degrees on sizes 0.050, 1/16, 5/64, 3/32, 7/64, 1/8, 9/64, 5/32, 3/16, 7/32, 1/4, 5/16, 3/8-Inch and 1.5mm, 2mm, 2.5mm, 3mm, 4mm, 5mm, 6mm, 8mm, and 10mm. These are all made from Protanium steel, which makes them up to 20% stronger than other competitors. They are finished with a ProGuard finish for a five time more effective use against rust and corrosion. That means you’ll be protected over time and won’t have to spend money on another set any time soon. But if you are worried about that, these come with a lifetime warranty, so Bondhus will replace any that break, free of charge.