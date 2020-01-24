Best Bedside Table Lamp to Add a Little Light

When it’s time to wake up in the morning, you don’t want to have to get up to have a little light in the room. Even rising to turn the shades open isn’t that great, as you still having to get out from under the blankets. But if you have a bedside lamp on your nightstand, you can just reach over and illuminate your room with the right amount of light to see what you’re doing. Whether you need to find your glasses, your phone, or the TV remote, you won’t have to get out of bed to do so. If you’re someone who loves to read either before bed or right when you wake up, having a lamp next to your bed will make it easy to do so. There are plenty of different lamps on the market, but we’ve picked our three favorites, so you don’t have to do too much homework. Take a look at our choices of the best bedside lamps and get ready to stay snuggled in bed.

Best Touch Bedside Lamp

Getting out of bed can be tough enough but so can reaching and having to find the light switch on your lamp. But with the AUKEY Table Lamp, that isn’t a problem. This lamp is activated by touch, as the sensor on the base lets you control the lighting. You can also change the brightness of the light, as it will cycle through bright, moderate and soft modes. This provides great and relaxing bedroom illumination or it can be used in any room that you desire. You can even choose between white light or a variation of richly blended, vibrant colors. You can auto-cycle through an extensive selection of colors, as you’ll be able to pick through a red-green-blue color spectrum or pick and pause on your favorite. There isn’t just a specific area that you can tap it on, as the entire base is made to sense a touch. It measures 8.38″ in height and 3.93″ in width, so it won’t take up much room on your bedside table, but will provide plenty of light.

Best Color Variation of Lamps

Offering you a ton of options to fit into your room’s decor, the Limelights LT2024-WHT Brushed Steel Lamp with Charging Outlet and Fabric Shade is a solid option for your home. This feature a brushed steel base with a charging outlet, so you don’t need to use a wall outlet to charge your phone, tablet or watch. The fabric shade drapes down over the lightbulb, giving you the look of a vintage lamp. The shade’s diameter is 8.5″ and its height is 19.5″. You can choose from 19 different color shades and base combinations, meaning you’ll be able to pick the one that you like the most. It is offered in aqua shade/brushed steel base, aqua shade/white base, black shade/brushed steel base, blue shade/brushed steel base, contemporary white shade/brushed steel base, gray shade/brushed steel base, gray shade/white base, light pink shade/brushed steel base, navy shade/brushed steel base, pink shade/brushed steel base, pink shade/white base, purple shade/brushed steel base, red shade/brushed steel base, tan shade/brushed steel base, teal shade/brushed steel base, white shade/brushed steel base, white shade/rose gold base, white shade/white base, and a white shade/black base option. You should use a 60W type A medium base bulb with the lamp.

Best USB-Compatible Lamp

Rather than using an AC adapter to take up an outlet, being able to just use a USB cord is much simpler to charge something with. If you have the Seealle USB Table Desk Lamp, you’ll be using that cord next to your bed. Inside the base of the lamp is a 5V/2A fast charging port, which will let you charge your phone, tablet, watch, laptop or any other USB-compatible devices. In order to turn this lamp on and off, you can pull the stylish chain that hangs down from the lamp. Every part of this lamp has a UL certificate, so it’s safe to keep in your home. This has a minimalist design that is set to fit in with whatever you need it and with whatever theme you have. It casts cozy and relaxing light and the grey shade dims the light naturally. This lamp has a 24-month warranty and a 90-day money-back guarantee, so it does not cost you to give this a try if you think it will look good in your home. Spoiler alert: it will.