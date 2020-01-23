February 2020 is going to be a big month for Netflix as far as new content coming to the catalog. That said, there is no question whatsoever that February is all about movies from third-party studios. There are dozens of hot new movies and classic movies being released throughout the course of the month in February, and it all starts right away on February 1st, when a whopping 29 different movies are hitting Netflix’s ever-expanding catalog of content. Highlights include A Bad Moms Christmas, Back to the Future Part III, Blade Runner: The Final Cut, Dirty Harry, Driving Miss Daisy, Hancock, The Other Guys, The Pianist and all seven Police Academy movies… and that’s all coming on just one day! There are even more movies coming over the course of the month, and you should definitely check out the entire schedule of everything coming and going on Netflix in February.

As for original Netflix movies and series, we’re not going to sugarcoat things: February is a little light. It’s not exactly a surprise, of course, since December and January were packed with big original premieres. Last month brought us the mind-blowing first season of Messiah along with new seasons of Grace and Frankie, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, the final season of The Ranch, and more. Meanwhile in December, there were even more big releases like 6 Underground and The Witcher. Here are the full lists of original releases from January and from December so you can make sure you didn’t miss anything.

In February, there are 40 new original series, movies, and specials set to debut over the course of the month. That’s not bad, but there’s really only a handful of titles that are hotly anticipated. The first one is Locke & Key on February 7th, a new fantasy series based on horror comic books about three siblings who discover that their new home is full of magical keys that unlock mysterious secrets. Narcos: Mexico season 2 hits Netflix a week later on February 13th, and then the second season of sci-fi thriller Altered Carbon arrives on February 27th. Want to see what else is in store next month on Netflix? You’ll find all the original releases listed below along with links to more info and trailers where available.

Streaming February 3rd

Streaming February 4th

Streaming February 5th

The Pharmacist — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming February 6th

Cagaster of an Insect Cage — NETFLIX ANIME

Streaming February 7th

Streaming February 8th

The Coldest Game — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming February 9th

Captain Underpants Epic Choice-o-Rama — NETFLIX FAMILY

Streaming February 11th

CAMINO A ROMA — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming February 12th

Streaming February 13th

Streaming February 14th

Streaming February 17th

The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia — NETFLIX FAMILY

Streaming February 19th

Chef Show: Volume 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming February 20th

Spectros — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming February 21st

Babies — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Gentefied — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Glitch Techs — NETFLIX FAMILY

Puerta 7 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

System Crasher — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming February 26th

I Am Not Okay With This — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming February 27th

Altered Carbon: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Followers — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back—Evolution — NETFLIX FAMILY

Streaming February 28th

Streaming in February

Amit Tandon: Family Tandoncies — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Taj Mahal 1989 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL