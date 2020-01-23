February 2020 is going to be a big month for Netflix as far as new content coming to the catalog. That said, there is no question whatsoever that February is all about movies from third-party studios. There are dozens of hot new movies and classic movies being released throughout the course of the month in February, and it all starts right away on February 1st, when a whopping 29 different movies are hitting Netflix’s ever-expanding catalog of content. Highlights include A Bad Moms Christmas, Back to the Future Part III, Blade Runner: The Final Cut, Dirty Harry, Driving Miss Daisy, Hancock, The Other Guys, The Pianist and all seven Police Academy movies… and that’s all coming on just one day! There are even more movies coming over the course of the month, and you should definitely check out the entire schedule of everything coming and going on Netflix in February.
As for original Netflix movies and series, we’re not going to sugarcoat things: February is a little light. It’s not exactly a surprise, of course, since December and January were packed with big original premieres. Last month brought us the mind-blowing first season of Messiah along with new seasons of Grace and Frankie, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, the final season of The Ranch, and more. Meanwhile in December, there were even more big releases like 6 Underground and The Witcher. Here are the full lists of original releases from January and from December so you can make sure you didn’t miss anything.
In February, there are 40 new original series, movies, and specials set to debut over the course of the month. That’s not bad, but there’s really only a handful of titles that are hotly anticipated. The first one is Locke & Key on February 7th, a new fantasy series based on horror comic books about three siblings who discover that their new home is full of magical keys that unlock mysterious secrets. Narcos: Mexico season 2 hits Netflix a week later on February 13th, and then the second season of sci-fi thriller Altered Carbon arrives on February 27th. Want to see what else is in store next month on Netflix? You’ll find all the original releases listed below along with links to more info and trailers where available.
Streaming February 3rd
- Sordo — NETFLIX FILM
- Team Kaylie: Part 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming February 4th
- Tom Papa: You’re Doing Great! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming February 5th
- The Pharmacist — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming February 6th
- Cagaster of an Insect Cage — NETFLIX ANIME
Streaming February 7th
- Dragons: Rescue Riders: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Horse Girl — NETFLIX FILM
- Locke & Key — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- My Holo Love — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming February 8th
- The Coldest Game — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming February 9th
- Captain Underpants Epic Choice-o-Rama — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming February 11th
- CAMINO A ROMA — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming February 12th
- To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming February 13th
- Dragon Quest Your Story — NETFLIX ANIME
- Love is Blind — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Narcos: Mexico: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming February 14th
- Cable Girls: Final Season — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Isi & Ossi — NETFLIX FILM
- A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming February 17th
- The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming February 19th
- Chef Show: Volume 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming February 20th
- Spectros — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming February 21st
- Babies — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Gentefied — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Glitch Techs — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Puerta 7 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- System Crasher — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming February 26th
- I Am Not Okay With This — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming February 27th
- Altered Carbon: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Followers — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back—Evolution — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming February 28th
- All The Bright Places — NETFLIX FILM
- Babylon Berlin: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- La trinchera infinita — NETFLIX FILM
- Queen Sono — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Restaurants on the Edge — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Unstoppable — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming in February
- Amit Tandon: Family Tandoncies — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Taj Mahal 1989 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL