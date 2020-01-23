A new Marvel movie leaked for MCU Phase 5, and it’s the one we’ve all been waiting for

Marvel’s MCU Phase 4 starts this year and contains 14 titles, including six movies and eight TV series that are supposed to premiere at regular intervals throughout 2020 and 2021. A report a few months ago revealed eight additional release dates for MCU movies, four for 2023 and four for 2024. We’ve been referring to that period as MCU Phase 5, given that Marvel seemed to indicate that Phase 4 will conclude in November 2023 with the fourth Thor movie.

Of MCU Phase 5 those dates, only one has a movie attached to it, and it’s one that Marvel confirmed not too long ago: Black Panther 2 is confirmed to launch on May 6th, 2022. However, a new report says Marvel has greenlit another MCU project for Phase 5, and it’s one that we’ve all been waiting for.

Marvel did say back at Comic-Con that it plans to make a sequel for Captain Marvel and it looks like that film might premiere in 2022 as well if all goes well — we’re looking at a February, July, or October release date if this new leak is accurate.

Captain Marvel 2 is officially in the works, The Hollywood Reporter has learned, with WandaVision writer star Megan McDonnell having been hired to pen the script.

Brie Larson will reprise her Captain Marvel role for the film, but Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck will not return to direct the sequel. It’s unclear who will take the reins for the new movie, although Marvel is reportedly looking to find a female director and get the film done in time for a 2022 release.

The report also offers us the first Captain Marvel 2 spoiler. The sequel will be moved to the present day, which is a crucial detail about the film. The first movie was a prequel meant to introduce the new Avenger, and also offer several explanations relevant to the main storyline of the Infinity saga. We saw how Fury lost his eye and we learned that Captain Marvel was the reason Fury created the Avengers initiative in the first place. The movie also explained why Fury had a pager with him in the post-credits scenes of Infinity War.

The present-day of the MCU is late 2023 right now. Endgame advanced the action by five years, and then Far From Home added eight more months to that. If THR’s sources are accurate, then Captain Marvel 2 will happen in 2023 or later.

Also interesting for the sequel is that WandaVision is supposed to introduce a grown-up version of Monica Rambeau, according to recent leaks, as well as the new SWORD organization that Fury has been assembling. In light of that, having Megan McDonnell involved with the script of Captain Marvel 2 makes plenty of sense.

Marvel has yet to announce anything related to Captain Marvel 2, so this is just a rumor for the time being.