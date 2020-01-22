‘The Witcher’ soundtrack – with that song you can’t get out of your head – arrives Friday

Some of the biggest, most blockbuster original streaming TV series that have launched in recent months have found themselves accruing fame and fandom around idiosyncracies within the shows that have gone on to eclipse the shows themselves. Think, Baby Yoda for Disney+’s The Mandalorian. And when it comes to Netflix’s The Witcher — the fantasy series starring Henry Cavill which the streamer said this week was bigger than any show it’s ever done before — even if you haven’t watched it, you’re probably aware of … that song. The one that lodges itself deep in your brain, the wormiest of earworms … the song that, even now, you’re probably already singing to yourself. You can’t help it. It’s almost like Yennefer herself cast a spell around that line about tossing a coin to your witcher, because it’s so frustratingly catchy.

While Disney+ is slowly playing catchup regarding the massive interest in Baby Yoda merchandise, Netflix is finally ready to capitalize on one of the most viral elements of The Witcher. Thus, the show’s official soundtrack, at last, arrives on Friday, coming to a streaming platform near you.

Ahead of the soundtrack’s full availability, you can actually go ahead and stream Toss A Coin To Your Witcher right now:

Here’s the soundtrack’s listing on Amazon, which is showing a price of $9.99 if you want to buy it outright. The album, titled The Witcher (Music from the Netflix Original Series), was arranged by producer Sonya Belousova and composer Giona Ostinelli, and the full tracklisting is as follows:

Geralt of Rivia Toss A Coin To Your Witcher Happy Childhoods Make For Dull Company The Time of Axe and Sword Is Now They’re Alive Tomorrow I’ll Leave Blaviken For Good Her Sweet Kiss It’s an Ultimatum Round of Applause Marilka That’s My Name I’m Helping the Idiot The Knight Who Was Taught to Save Dragons Ragamuffin The Last Rose of Cintra Late Wee Pups Don’t Get to Bark You Will Rule This Land Someday The Fishmonger’s Daughter Blaviken Inn Man in Black The Great Cleansing The Law of Surprise Battle of Marnadal Pretty Ballads Hide Bastard Truths Giltine the Artist Everytime You Leave Rewriting History The End’s Beginning Gold Dragons Are the Rarest Bonfire Children Are Our Favorite Do You Actually Have What It Takes Point Me to Temeria Djinni Djinn Djinn Here’s Your Destiny Two Vows Here Tonight Bread, Breasts and Beer Would You Honor Me With a Dance Four Marks The Pensive Dragon Inn A Gift for the Princess You’re in Brokilon Forest Today Isn’t Your Day Is It Lovely Rendez-vous à la Montagne Blame Destiny The White Flame Has Brought Us Together He’s One of the Clean Ones You Lost Your Chance to Be Beautiful Yennefer of Vengerberg Shouldn’t You Know When Someone Is Pretending You’ll Have to Fight It Until Dawn I’m the One with the Wishes Chaos Is All Around Us The Curse of the Black Sun Battle of Sodden The Song of the White Wolf