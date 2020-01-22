Best Set of Bookends for Your Bookshelf

Class up your home and feature some flair in your place whenever you reach for a new book with a stylish set of bookends for your bookshelf. Wanting to flaunt that you are very well read may remind some people of Ron Burgundy bragging about “having many leather-bound books” and “having an apartment that smells of rich mahogany.” But it can also be a great way to engage with your love of reading or advance your knowledge. If you have bookshelves in your home, you’re going to want a way to help organize them. Using bookends not only keeps your books nice and orderly, but it also adds some quality design to your residence. Below, we’ve handpicked three of our favorite sets of bookends to give you a better idea of what’s available out there to add a nice touch to your home.

Best Traditional Bookends

For a classic look that stands the test of time, you’re going to want metal bookends like the Acrimet Premium Metal Bookends. These are a cost-effective purchase that will simply help you keep your books upright. You can get these bookends in black, silver, blue or purple, giving you more flexibility to match your home’s decor. Made from sturdy and long-lasting metal construction, each package contains two bookends, so you won’t feel silly only having one. The anti-slip bottom on each allows you to remove an item without disturbing the others from being held. It won’t scuff or scrape your furniture and the basic design is consistently effective. Each one measures 4.5″ x 3.9″ x 6.7″. This will look good in your office or your home.

Best Stainless Steel Bookends

With a more interesting design and one that offers a more artistic take on bookends, reach for the Fasmov Heavy Duty Stainless Steel Man Bookends. This set of bookends is in the shape of two men with their arms out, holding the books up. You could take this as an expression of artistic creativeness, as writers are the reason why there are books. Or you can just take it for what it is, which is a neat set of bookends. The books won’t easily tip, as these measure 2.76″ x 6.1″ x 7.3″. These non-skid bookends have padded bases that won’t scratch your furniture and will provide minimal slippage. You can decorate your study room, den, library, bedroom, bathroom or living room with these. You’ll be able to keep your books in view of everyone as you decide what else to set up in your room. The best way to set these up is side by side facing each other, that way it will hold up the books and you’ll get the most visual display out of them.

Best Decorative Bookends

You won’t get more decorative bookends than the JIC Gems Polished Dyed Agate Bookends. Made from natural agate stone, these beautiful bookends will adorn your home with good vibes. Agate is a conservation stone that promotes courage and self-confidence while dissipating fear. Working with agate is said to enhance someone’s perceptiveness and intellect, while making them more analytical. You can choose the weight that you’d like, as they come in either 2-3 lbs, 3-4 lbs, 4-6 lbs, or 6-8 lbs. You’ll also be able to choose which color you desire, as you can get blue dyed, black dyed, green dyed, pink dyed, purple dyed or naturally colored ones. Make sure you wipe them down before using them so you get the most out of the shine. With natural texture and beauty, these reflect simply and generously. No stone is cut the exact same way, so they won’t look just like the photos. There have free rubber bumpers on the bottom of each of them to protect your furniture and shelves from getting scratched.