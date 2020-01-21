New details about Apple’s huge iPhone 12 redesign were just revealed in a fresh leak

Apple is widely expected to unveil a brand new iPhone design this year, as 2020 isn’t going to be just another regular year when it comes to iPhone design. The iPhone 12will herald the arrival of the first 5G iPhones, and what better way to celebrate this milestone than by offering buyers a redesign? After all, the iPhone X design has been used for three iPhone generations, and it’s ready to reach its end of life. Also, let’s not forget that 5G phones also require a complex array of antennas, and maybe the current iPhone design isn’t good enough for that. That said, even though the iPhone 12 design will be different than the iPhone 11, it’ll still retain the notch. according to a new report.

Japanese-language Macotakara (via MacRumors) shared more details about the iPhone 12 design from a source from Apple’s supply chain in Asia.

The new iPhone 12 will supposedly feature the same body design as the iPad Pro, the source said. Previous leaks claimed the iPhone 4 design will serve as an inspiration for the iPhone 12 series.

The iPhone 12 will come in three size versions, including 5.4-inch, 6.1-inch, and 6.7-inch, but Apple will release two distinct 6.1-inch models, according to the source. All four handsets will have OLED screens with Face ID notches, and 2mm bezels.

The phones will be significantly slimmer than the iPhone 11, featuring a thickness of 7.4 mm, according to the leak — the iPhone Pro Max, meanwhile, is 8.1mm thick.

When it comes to size, the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 will be taller than the iPhone SE2, but smaller than the iPhone 8/11. The 6.1-inch iPhones will both be taller than the 5.8-inch iPhone 11 Pro, but shorter than the 6.1-inch iPhone 11. The 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max, meanwhile, should be slightly taller than its predecessor.

Two of the four iPhones will have two rear-facing cameras similar to the iPhone 11, the report notes. The iPhone 12 Pro Max is getting a three-lens camera system featuring a larger sensor. It’s unclear from the translation, but one of the 6.1-inch iPhone 11 models might feature a triple-lens camera as well. No specific details were offered about either handset when it comes to camera capabilities.

The report concludes with a tiny detail concerning the microphone openings on the bottom of the iPhone 12 models. Apparently, they will feature different microphone arrangements, although the report doesn’t elaborate on the matter. The iPhones featuring more sophisticated cameras will likely come with better microphones for improved video recording features.

While Macotakara has been a constant source of iPhone rumors, there’s no way to verify the new leak at the moment. Apple is expected to unveil the new iPhone 12 series in September, and we’ll likely learn more details about the upcoming iPhone series the closer we get to the launch event.