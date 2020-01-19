Are you sick and tired of getting lame gifts for your birthday? You still need to be gracious, of course, because it’s the thought that counts. But once you’re done pretending that a pair of yellow socks is just what you needed, it’s time to get something that will actually make you happy on your birthday: Free food!

You might not realize it, but there are so many restaurants out there that will give you free food and other goodies for your birthday. From free appetizers and sides to free desserts, drinks, and more, there are so many different options out there for anyone looking for a little birthday treat on the house.

Offers.com scoured the internet and found more than 160 different establishments that want to hook you up. Take a look through the list and you’ll find some awesome deals just waiting to be dealt. Pick your three favorites and hit one for breakfast, one for lunch, and one for dinner! Check out the full list below.

Breakfast Freebies & Deals

Bojangles – When you subscribe to Bojangles’ e-club, you’ll receive a free Bo-Berry Biscuit on your birthday with any purchase.

Bruegger’s – When you sign up for the Bruegger’s Inner Circle, you’ll receive a free bagel with cream cheese on your birthday (offer valid for 14 days).

Denny’s – You can get a free Build Your Own Grand Slam on your birthday at if you’re a Denny’s Rewards Member. ID required.

Einstein Bros Bagels – As a member of the Einstein Bros Bagel Club, you’ll get a free egg sandwich on your birthday with a separate purchase.

IHOP – Enroll in the MyHop email list and get free pancakes on your birthday.

Waffle House – Enjoy a free classic waffle on your birthday when you join the Regulars Club.

Appetizer Freebies & Deals

Buffalo Wild Wings – Receive free wings during your birthday month if you join Blazin’ Rewards.

Jack in the Box – If you sign up for the Jack in the Box email list, you can get a coupon for two free tacos during your birthday week with a valid ID.

On The Border – As a member of Club Cantina, you’ll receive a free Queso in honor of your natal day.

Pei Wei – As a member of My Wei Rewards, you can choose a free Small Plate, including crab wontons, traditional edamame, a veggie spring roll or pork egg roll for your birthday.

Smashburger – When you join the Smash Club, you can earn a free ShmashFries, Classic Smash or both on your birthday — depending on your membership status level.

Lunch and Dinner Freebies & Deals

bd’s Mongolian Grill – Free meal on your birthday when you join Club Mongo, plus $5 off your next visit for joining. Participating locations only.

Bennigan’s – When you sign up for the rewards club at Bennigan’s, you’ll get a free entree with the purchase of an entree of equal or greater value (not to exceed $15) on your birthday.

B. Good – Score a free meal for your birthday when you become a member of B. Good Rewards.

Black Angus Steakhouse – Enjoy a free steak dinner with the purchase of an entree on your first birthday as a Prime Club member. For each birthday thereafter, members get a free Cowboy Cookie with the purchase of an entree.

Black Bear Diner – Join the eClub and receive a free meal on your birthday.

Blimpie – Score a free six-inch sub with the purchase of a sub and drink on your birthday when you join Blimpie Rewards.

Cafe 50’s – You can get a free meal on your birthday if you are a member of their Dining Club.

Country Kitchen – Land a free birthday meal if you join the CK eClub.

Firehouse Subs – When you sign up for Firehouse Rewards before your birthday, you’ll get a free medium sub Reward. The Reward will be valid on your birthday or within the following six days.

Houlihan’s – Dine on a free entree on your birthday if you join their email list.

HuHot Mongolian Grill – You can get a free grill meal with the purchase of another meal on your birthday if you sign up for HuHot Rewards.

Iguana Mia – If you provide valid I.D. and dine on your birthday, you can get a free entree of up to $18 in value and fried ice cream.

Jersey Mike’s – Join Jersey Mike’s Email Club and score a free sub on your birthday.

Kobe Steakhouse – If you join Kobe Rewards, you’ll get a $15 off a single entrée Friday through Saturday or up to $25 off a single entrée Sunday through Thursday that can be redeemed any day during your birthday month with the purchase of another full-priced entree.

Lennys Grill & Subs – For a free 7.5-inch sub on your birthday, join the Lennys VIP Rewards.

Moe’s Southwest Grill – Free burrito on your birthday for Moe Rewards program members

Pita Pit – Join Pita Pack Rewards to score a free birthday pita.

Red Robin – Become a member of Red Robin Royalty to get a free burger on your birthday.

Ruby Tuesday – Free burger or garden bar entree on your birthday when you join the So Connected Club

Sbarro – Get a birthday slice after joining the Slice Society.

Shula’s – If you join Team Shula, you’ll score a free entree on your birthday with the purchase of another entree of equal or greater value.

Sonny’s BBQ – You’ll score a free Big Deal Combo for your birthday as a member of the ‘Q Crew.

Spaghetti Warehouse – Score a free meal on your birthday when you become a member at Spaghetti Warehouse eClub.

Togo’s – As a member of Togo’s Rewards, you’ll receive a free regular six-inch sandwich for your birthday.

Tucanos Brazilian Grill – You can dine on a free birthday meal as a member of Club Tucanos.

Which Wich – Get a free Wich on your birthday when you join the Vibe Club.

Zaxby’s – Receive a Nibbler on your birthday when you sign up for the Zax Email Club.

Dessert and Treats Freebies & Deals

A&W – When you sign up for the A&W Mug Club, you get a free root beer float on your birthday.

Applebee’s – At select locations, you can get a free birthday dessert coupon when you join the Applebee’s email club. Note that offer and availability may vary by location as Applebee’s are franchise owned.

Auntie Anne’s – When you join My Pretzel Perks, a coupon for a free Classic pretzel on your birthday is automatically loaded into your account. To redeem, open the coupon in the Rewards section of your My Pretzel Perks app and show it to a crew member.

Baja Fresh – Enjoy a special treat on your birthday as a member of Club Baja.

Baskin Robbins – As a member of the Birthday Club, you’ll get a free 2.5-oz. scoop coupon on your birthday.

Biggby Coffee – Every year, you’ll get a free drink on your birthday if you join Biggby Nation.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse – Join the BJ’s email list for a free birthday pizookie coupon.

Bruster’s – As a member of Bruster’s Sweet Rewards, you’ll get a special treat on your birthday.

Cafe Express – When you sign up for the Cafe Express e-Club, you’ll be rewarded with a special treat on your birthday.

Cantina Laredo – As a member of the e-Club, you can celebrate your birthday with a free dessert.

Caribou Coffee – Enjoy a free any-size drink on your birthday if you are a member of Caribou Perks.

Carvel – When you join Fudgie Fanatics, you’ll get a free cone on your birthday.

Carrows Restaurants – Get a free slice of pie on your birthday when you become a member of Carrows e-Club.

Chili’s – Enjoy a free dessert on your birthday when you join My Chili’s Rewards.

Cold Stone Creamery – When you become a member of My Cold Stone Club, you’ll receive a buy one, get one Creation for your birthday.

Coco’s Bakery Restaurants – Enjoy a free slice of pie as a member of their eClub.

Cotton Patch Cafe – Join the Club to score a free dessert on your birthday.

Del Taco – Enjoy a free premium shake on your birthday when you join the Del Taco Raving Fan eClub.

Dippin’ Dots – Sign up for the Dot Crazy! email club to score free Dippin’ Dots on your birthday.

Dunkin’ Donuts – You can get a free any-size beverage for your birthday when you sign up for DDPerks.

Dunn Brothers Coffee – You’ll be treated to $5 off a birthday coffee if you download the Dunn Brothers Coffee Rewards App.

El Chico – Join the E-Club to land a complimentary dessert on your birthday.

Friendly’s – Join the BFF Email Club and get a free medium sundae plus $ off ice cream cakes on your birthday.

Glory Days Grill – If you sign up for the Victory Club, you’ll score a free dessert on your birthday.

Godiva – As a Godiva Rewards Club member, you will receive a birthday chocolate offer every year.

Huddle House – Enjoy a free dessert on your birthday when you join the Rewards Club.

Jamba Juice – Enjoy a free birthday smoothie if you are a member of My Jamba Rewards and have spent at least $15 on Jamba orders logged in your rewards account.

Juice it Up – Get a free medium smoothie on your birthday if you download the Juice it Up! App and create an account.

Krispy Kreme – Become a member of Krispy Kreme Rewards to get a free doughnut on your birthday.

La Madeleine – Join the e-Club to get a free pastry or slice of cake on your birthday.

Longhorn Steakhouse – Score a free dessert on your birthday as a member of the Rewards club.

McCormick & Schmick’s – You can get a free dessert on your birthday.

MaggieMoo’s – Receive a birthday treat if you are a member of Slab Happy.

Marble Slab Creamery – Enjoy a birthday treat on your birthday when you become a member of Slab Happy.

Mimi’s – Join Mimi’s E-Club for a sweet treat on your birthday.

Noodles & Company – Score a special birthday treat if you sign up for Noodles Rewards.

Nothing Bundt Cakes – To get a free Bundlet on your birthday, join the eClub.

Olga’s Kitchen – As a member of Olga’s Rewards PLUS, you’ll receive a special dessert anytime during the month of your birthday.

Olive Garden – If you are part of the Olive Garden eClub, you’ll get a free dessert on your birthday.

Orange Julius – Receive a buy one, get one free smoothie coupon on your birthday.

Papa John’s – Score a free dessert on your birthday if you are a member of the Papa Rewards program.

Peet’s Coffee – To land a free any-size beverage on your birthday, join Peetnik Rewards.

P.F. Chang’s – As a member of P.F. Chang’s Rewards, you will receive a free appetizer or dessert — whichever is priced highest — during the month of your birthday.

Pinkberry – You’ll receive a free yogurt on your birthday when you join PinkCard Loyalty.

Planet Smoothie – Get a free smoothie for your birthday as a member of their eClub.

Portillo’s Create an online ordering account and join the Portillo’s Birthday Club to get a free piece of chocolate cake for your birthday.

Ram Restaurant & Brewery – As a member of the MVP club, you’ll get a free Mud Pie on your birthday.

Rita’s Italian Ice – When you join the Birthday Club, you’ll get a free birthday treat.

Shari’s – Free slice of pie on your birthday when you join Shari’s Rewards Club.

Smokey Bones – When you sign up for the Bones Club, you receive a free dessert on your birthday.

Smoothie King – You’ll be treated to a bonus birthday smoothie on your birthday as a member of Healthy Rewards.

Sprinkles Cupcakes – If you join Sprinkles Perks, you’ll be treated to a free cupcake on the Wednesday before your birthday that you have 30 days to redeem.

Starbucks – Enjoy a free birthday drink, food item, or bottled beverage as a Starbucks Rewards member.

Steak ’n Shake – When you become a member of the Steak ‘n Shake eClub, you’ll get a coupon for a free specialty milkshake on your birthday.

TCBY Become a member of the TCBY Insiders and receive a free birthday treat after you reach Silver Spoon status.

Ted’s Montana Grill – To get a free birthday dessert, sign up for the Ted’s Insider club.

The Cheesecake Factory – Score a free birthday sundae with a tiny scoop of vanilla ice cream, fudge, whipped cream, confetti and a candle — no signup required!

The Habit Burger Grill – Receive a special treat on your birthday if you join The CharClub.

Uno Pizzeria & Grill – Join the Uno Insider’s Club to land a free dessert on your birthday.

Wetzel’s Pretzels – Score a free pretzel on your birthday if you download the app.

Yogurtland– As a member of Yogurtland Real Rewards, you get a free three-ounce treat on your birthday. You will be eligible to earn a five- or 16-ounce yogurt after spending qualifying amounts.

Yogurt Mountain – Receive a free yogurt during your birthday month once you have signed up for the YOMO Club through YOMOBILE with a mobile device.

Free Gifts and Surprises

Abuelo’s – Enjoy a special birthday offer on your birthday when you become a member of Mi Abuelo’s Rewards.

Benihana – Register for The Chef’s Table and get a $30 gift certificate during the month of your birthday.

Bertucci’s – Get a special birthday gift when you join the Bertucci’s eClub.

Black-eyed Pea – Sign up for the EClub and you’ll get a free gift on your birthday.

Boston Market – Join the Boston Market V.I.P. club and get a coupon for a free reward on your birthday.

Brio Tuscan Grille – Score a free gift on your birthday after you subscribe to myBrio Rewards.

BurgerFi – Download the BurgerFi app to land a birthday reward.

Chick-fil-A – To get a birthday reward on your special day, sign up for Chick-fil-A One.

Dairy Queen – Receive a free reward on your birthday if you sign up for the DQ Blizzard Fan Club.

Daphne’s California Greek – Join Pita Points Rewards and get a $5 reward for your birthday.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit – When you join the Big Yellow Cup Club, you’ll receive a surprise gift on your birthday.

Edible Arrangements – Join the Edible Rewards Program to get a birthday gift on your special day.

El Pollo Loco – Join My Loco Rewards to score a special birthday reward.

Famous Dave’s – You will get a tasty gift for your birthday if you join Famous Nation.

Farmer Boys – Download the VIF app for a birthday surprise on your special day.

Flat Top Grill – As a member of the Flat Top Grill E-Club, you’ll receive a free gift on your birthday.

Fleming’s – As a Friend of Fleming’s, you’ll receive a special gift when you dine within 30 days of your birthday.

Genghis Rewards – Download the Genghis Rewards Loyalty app to score a birthday reward.

Golden Corral – You’ll receive a birthday treat when you join the Good as Gold Club.

Gordon Biersch – Join Gordon Biersch Rewards to score a birthday e-gift.

Great American Cookies – When you download the Green American Cookies Rewards app, you’ll get a special reward on your birthday.

Hard Rock Cafe – Members of Hard Rock Rewards get an annual birthday offer.

Hof’s Hut – Become a Preferred Guest to receive a birthday gift.

Islands – Sign up for Tiki Link to score a free gift on your birthday.

Jason’s Deli – Join the Jason’s Deli email list and get a $5 off coupon on your birthday.

Marie Callender’s – As a member of Marie Callender’s eClub, you’ll receive a special offer on your birthday.

– As a member of Marie Callender’s eClub, you’ll receive a special offer on your birthday. Medieval Times – To get a birthday surprise, join the Queen’s Court.

Melting Pot – Join Club Fondue to land a birthday voucher on your special day.

MOOYAH – Score special offers on your birthday and half birthday if you download the MOOYAH app.

Ninety Nine Restaurant – To get a special gift on your birthday, sign up for Ninety Nine Restaurant E-Club.

Not Your Average Joe’s – Join the email club to receive a birthday gift each year.

– Join the email club to receive a birthday gift each year. O’Charley’s Restaurant & Bar – Become a member of the O’Club and enjoy a special birthday surprise.

Orange Leaf – When you register your Orange Leaf card, you can get $3 off on your birthday.

Panera Bread – Join MyPanera to get a free reward on your birthday.

Perkins Restaurant & Bakery – You and your kids can receive a special gift on your birthdays if you join MyPerkins.

PizzaExpress – Sign up for an account to get a birthday surprise.

Pretzelmaker – Score a birthday surprise when you sign up for the Pretzelmaker eClub.

Qdoba – When you join Qdoba Rewards, you’ll receive a special offer on your birthday.

Quiznos – When you sign up for the Toasty Points club, you’ll score 10 bonus points on your birthday to use towards a drink, subs, salads, treats and more.

Rainforest Cafe – Get a $25 birthday reward when you join Landry’s Select Club.

RA Sushi – Land a $20 gift certificate during the month of your birthday and half birthday if you sign up for The Hook Up email program.

Red Lobster – Become a member of the Fresh Catch Club to get a surprise birthday offer.

Red Mango – Enroll in Club Mango for a $5 birthday reward.

Rubio’s – Score a birthday surprise when you become a member of Rubio’s Rewards.

Seasons 52 – Sign up for the newsletter to receive special offers and coupons on your birthday.

Snuffer’s Restaurant & Bar – Get a free reward on your birthday and your kid’s birthday if you download the Cheddar Fries Nation app.

Taco Bueno – When you sign up for the Buenoheads Email Club, you’ll get a free birthday surprise.

Taco Cabana – Join the MYTC! eClub and receive a birthday surprise.

Texas de Brazil – When you join Texas de Brazil’s eClub, you’ll be treated to a special offer on your birthday.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe – You’ll be treated to a $2 off your order on your birthday when you join Tropical Rewards. After qualifying amounts at Tropical Smoothie Cafe, you’ll be eligible to earn $3 off your order or a free menu item of your choice valued up to $10.

Wendy’s – When you sign up for the My Wendy’s app, you’ll receive a $1 off a premium combo on your birthday.

Wienerschnitzel – Join the Wiener Lovers’ Club to score a free coupon on your birthday.

Wingstop – Sign up for The Club to get a birthday gift on your special day.

Veggie Grill – When you sign up for the Rewards Program, you’ll receive a birthday surprise on your special day.

Kids Only Freebies & Deals

Benihana – When you join Kabuki Kids, your child will receive a free souvenir mug on his or her birthday if you purchase a Kabuki Kids meal.

Barnes & Noble – As a member of the Kids Club, youngsters can get a free cupcake on their birthday from the Barnes & Noble cafe.

California Pizza Kitchen – If you join the CPKids Birthday Club, your child will receive a free CPKids meal during their birthday month. This Offer is valid for youngsters ages 12 and under.

Chuck E Cheese – Sign up for More Cheese Rewards to get 20 minutes of All You Can Play on your kid’s birthday, plus 100 free tickets to be used during the month of their half birthday.

Zaxby’s – Receive a free Kidz Meal on your child’s birthday when you sign up for the Zaxby’s Kidz Club.