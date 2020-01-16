Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip price might’ve just leaked – and it’s surprisingly good news

Samsung’s next Unpacked press conference will bring us two new Galaxy families worth paying attention to, including the S20 series and the Z Flip foldable. The latter won’t be the Galaxy Fold 2 you might be expecting, as Samsung will introduce a brand new foldable form factor — the Z Flip will feature a clamshell design similar to the foldable Motorola Razr that was unveiled a couple of months ago. However, the Galaxy Fold might be the first foldable phone that you can afford and a much better alternative to Motorola’s clamshell handset than the original Fold.

The Galaxy Z Flip is supposed to feature a Note 10-like hole-punch design when unfolded, and a dual-lens camera on the back. The handset will also pack the Snapdragon 855 chip, which is the same processor that powered all of Samsung’s 2019 flagships, and a much better chipset than the Razr’s Snapdragon 710. More interestingly, the phone will reportedly feature a folding glass screen instead of just plastic, which could prevent screen damage and creases.

All of that might sell for around $1,000, according to a rumor that popped up not too long ago. That would make the Galaxy Z Flip a lot more affordable than the Galaxy Fold and Huawei Mate X, which had sky-high prices last year — that’s $2,000 and $2,500, respectively.

Now, a second report out of Korea mentions the same price range for the new foldable. According to iNews24, the Z Flip will cost anywhere between 1 million won ($862) and 1.5 million won ($1,293).

An insider said to be familiar with the matter said the price hasn’t been finalized, according to this new report. But even so, paying around $1,000 for a foldable phone rocking 2019 specs wouldn’t be such a bad deal. At $1,300, the Galaxy Z Flip would be more affordable than some flagship iPhones and even the Motorola Razr, which will cost you $1,500. If the Z Flip specs leaks are accurate, and the phone will indeed rock a Snapdragon 855 chip, then there’s no reason to even consider the Razr, no matter how fond you might be of that particular brand.

Samsung’s first Unpacked event of the year is scheduled for February 11th, which is when we’ll learn everything there is to know about the Galaxy Z Flip.