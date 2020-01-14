Apple’s iPhone 12 lineup will pack a punch with up to 6GB of RAM

A new research note from UBS analysts Timothy Arcuri and Munjal Shah (via MacRumors) claims that Apple this year will release four new iPhone 12 models. While this may not seem like much of a revelation at first glance, keep in mind that there has been no shortage of conjecture regarding Apple’s forthcoming iPhone 12 lineup. Over the past few weeks alone, for example, we’ve seen reports claiming that Apple might release anywhere between four and six new variants of the iPhone 12.

According to the report, Apple’s iPhone 12 lineup will include obvious successors to its current iPhone 11 lineup. As such, the extra device will come in the form of an additional 6.1-inch iPhone model. All told, UBS anticipates that Apple this year will introduce one 6.7-inch iPhone, a 5.4-inch iPhone, and two 6.1-inch iPhone 12 models.

All of Apple’s new iPhone models are set to feature OLED displays, which of course begs the question: How will Apple differentiate the two 6.1-inch models?

Well, UBS believes that the higher-end 6.1-inch model will include a rear camera with 3D sensing along with 6GB of RAM. The lower tier model, meanwhile, will ship with 4GB of RAM.

UBS anticipates Apple’s iPhone lineup will look like this:

6.7-inch iPhone: triple-lens rear camera with 3D sensing and 6GB of RAM

6.1-inch iPhone: triple-lens rear camera with 3D sensing and 6GB of RAM

6.1-inch iPhone: dual-lens rear camera and 4GB of RAM

5.4-inch iPhone: dual-lens rear camera and 4GB of RAM

And though not mentioned in the analyst report, it’s widely believed that all of Apple’s new iPhone 12 models will support 5G connectivity. As to the mention of 3D sensing functionality, it’s been a feature we’ve seen discussed for some time now. While its exact utility remains anyone’s guess, rumor has it that it will allow for advanced AR functionality and improved camera performance.