Brand new ‘Black Widow’ trailer gives us our first look at the movie’s villain

It turns out that the first Morbius trailer wasn’t the only bit of juicy superhero action on Monday. Joining Sony, Marvel released a special look trailer for Black Widow, giving us our first good look at the upcoming villain that Natasha and her old family of spies will have to face. Morbius isn’t going to join the Avengers anytime soon; the villain will serve Sony as the first Spider-verse movie to feature connections to MCU Spider-Man films (and maybe even Venom) to actually set up the Spider-verse that Sony craves. Meanwhile, Black Widow will be a great addition to the MCU puzzle, a prequel film that will show us what Nat was up to between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War.

As we’ve already explained, the 14 MCU Phase 4 titles can be split into two categories when it comes to the main timeline. Some of them will be prequels, especially those introducing new heroes to the Universe, with the action taking place up until 2023 when the Endgame battle occurred. Others will inevitably pick up the thread from Endgame and Far From Home, and move us along towards the next major Endgame-like adventure.

Black Widow will be a prequel for one other important reason. Natasha Romanoff is dead. She sacrificed her life in Endgame so Clint could get the Soul Stone and the Avengers could save the day. Therefore, it’ll show us more of Nat, but in a completely new setting where the Avengers aren’t around — or at least aren’t on speaking terms.

While Nat and Scarlett Johansson are both getting the movie Black Widow deserves, the film might not be the origin story you hoped for. According to the footage we’ve seen in the trailers, including the new clip that Marvel just posted, most of the action takes place close to the present day, and we already know that means sometime between 2016 and 2018. That’s not all bad news, as it means we might get more of Black Widow in a future movie. After all, it would be amazing to see how she grew up, how she became a skilled assassin, and how she met Hawkeye and joined SHIELD. Seriously… WTF happened in Budapest?!

The new trailer, a “Special Look” that Marvel dropped during the College Football National Championship game, recycles some footage from the first clip. We get to see Nat’s family, including Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) — the future Black Widow? — Melina Vostokoff (Rachel Weisz), and an aged Red Guardian (David Harbour), who might be in slightly better shape than Fat Thor.

What’s really exciting, however, is that we finally get to see Taskmaster (image above), the villain of Black Widow. This antihero character can mimic the moves of his opponents, something that becomes clear at the end of the clip, where he’s mirroring Nat. Who is this guy? We’ll all find out come May 1st when Black Widow premieres. Until then, check the new trailer below.