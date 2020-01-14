Best Sushi Making Kit for a Great Dinner at Home

For those who love it, there aren’t many meals more tasty and unique than enjoying some sushi. Sushi always makes for a great meal because of the flexibility and versatility you can have while eating it. Whether you prefer white rice, brown rice, no rice, or a ton of different fish and seafood options, there’s many different ways to have your sushi prepared. Plus, that doesn’t even cover vegetables, fruit, spices or sauces. But if you really want to impress your family or friends, making your own sushi might do the trick. Thanks to these sushi making kits, you’ll be a master chef in no time (not really as this takes years of tutelage). If making fresh sushi in your own home is something that appeals to you, check out any of the three sushi making kits we’ve highlighted below so you can get to wrapping, slicing and picking up the chopsticks.

Best Instructional Sushi Making Kit

If you’re learning how to make sushi for the first time, you’re going to want to have someone walk you through how exactly to do it. With the Aya Sushi Making Kit, you’ll be able to learn while creating in your own home. After purchasing this kit, you’ll receive video tutorials showing you step-by-step instructions on how to prepare sushi properly. This 11-piece set lets you create sushi rolls of all shapes and sizes, so before you even start, you’ll need to decide what you want your sushi to look like. All of this comes with a 100% lifetime warranty, which, if the kit we’ve been using is any indication, you won’t need to trade in for a long time, if ever. The rolling mats that come with this kit are dishwasher safe and take almost no time to clean. You’ll get a premium grade steel sushi knife as well as a perforated holder, so you can cut your roll easily. It is extra sharp and non-stick with a perforated blade that will slide through the seaweed and rice without much hassle. The rice paddle makes creating your roll simple and everything that comes with the kit is BPA-free.

Easiest Sushi Making Kit to Use

With a complete kit that gives you everything you’ll need to make sushi at your home, the SushiQuik Super Easy Making Kit is perfect for your whole family. This comes with a training frame, a non-stick rice paddle and a SushiQuik Roll Cutter. The Roll Cutter lines up all of your rolls evenly, so you can create uniform pieces whenever you cut into the roll. The paddle helps you lay out your rice before you roll it. This set is simple to use and is completely safe to put into the dishwasher. This can be placed with silverware, so it’s easy to clean. The training frame will show you exactly how much rice you need to measure out for each roll. Because the rice is sticky, it’s nearly impossible to eyeball it and get the correct amount out, so this frame is worth buying the whole kit for. This kit also comes with instructional how-to videos, letting you perfect the art and craft along with your family and friends. This will be fun for your whole family to use.

Best Value Sushi Making Kit

Covering your whole group with enough chopsticks to enjoy their meal, the BAMBOOWORX Sushi Making Kit Deluxe is a solid, cost-efficient purchase. You’ll get two rolling mats that measure 9.5″ x 9.5″, giving you plenty of room to roll your sushi. The rice spoon that is provided is meant to mix your rice and vinegar together, while the rice spreader that’s included allows you to evenly spread the rice to make your rolls exactly the way you want them. You’ll also receive five sets of chopsticks made from top quality bamboo materials that is safe to use with your food. The entire set is guaranteed not to splinter and is constructed to last for a while. In order to make sure that it lasts longer, you can rub the utensils occasionally with protective food-safe oil.