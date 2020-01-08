These may be the real ports of the Xbox Series X

AMD used fake Xbox Series X imagery during a CES 2020 presentation that depicted the console’s purported connectivity options. This was surprising for a number of reasons. We know that Series X will look a lot like a desktop PC, and while Microsoft didn’t show the rear-facing ports at the unveiling, it’s only a matter of time until it does. After all, Microsoft will soon have to start manufacturing the console ahead of the holiday season launch. That said, we now have a new leak that shows the actual connectivity options of the new Xbox.

“I was able to confirm with several insiders about the actual ports on the current early iterations of the hardware.” wrote Brad Sams over at Thurrott. “As it stands right now, the Series X features, on the back of the hardware, two USB-A ports (of the SuperSpeed variety), ethernet, a single HDMI port, optical audio, and a power connection.”

There might be another port on the back of the console for debugging. All of the rear-facing ports will be in the lower half of the box, as seen in the schematic below. Flanking them are openings for air intake, the report notes:

Image Source: Thurrott

Moreover, a front-facing USB port is present on the Xbox, but it’s unlikely to be a USB-C connector. Thurrott’s report might give us a better picture of what to expect from the Xbox in terms of connectivity options, but nothing is confirmed. Even Sams says that these ports may not be final and are subject to change by launch.

Microsoft has yet to announce a release date for the Xbox Series X, but we expect it to drop in mid-to-late November, just in time for the Christmas shopping season later this year.