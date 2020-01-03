Best Children’s Headphones to Boost Your Kids’ Love of Music

There’s usually one artist or one song in particular that made you fall in love with music. It could easily have been “The Itsy Bitsy Spider” but it was more likely something you heard on the radio when you were a boy or girl. Once that love has flourished, it’s time to help it grow. Because, let’s be honest; you don’t always want to be listening to the same music as your kid. You’ll want to listen to your own music. So let them listen to their music all on their own with a pair of headphones made for them. Getting your children their own headphones allows them to enjoy their own tunes anytime they want. This will add peace to any time you are traveling together as they’ll be able to listen on their own accord. With any of the three top pairs of headphones we’ve picked below, your child will learn to love their own type of music, which will probably be wildly different from your own.

Best Headband Headphones

Featuring some of their favorite characters, the CozyPhones Headband Headphones are sure to fill your child’s day with whimsy. With 23 different patterns and designs to choose from, you’ll definitely be able to find one for your son or daughter. You can choose from unicorns, dogs or pandas to Batman or characters from Paw Patrol or Sesame Street. These headphones are kept in the headband, so it’s easy to slip on and off. These have ultra-thin 1/8″ volume limiting speakers and a durable extra-long braided cable that won’t tangle. This is perfect for kids who hate earbuds and don’t like over the ear headphones. It’s ideal for traveling to and from school or for on vacation. This headband is soft and washable and will protect their ears. It’s also great for use with children who have sensory issues. The headphones will stay in place and your kids will love this. If they don’t, there’s a 100% money back guarantee for up to a year.

Best Headphones for Sharing

Are your kids sick of trying to listen to the same show, movie or song and having to split a pair of earbuds? Now, they’ll each be able to have sound in both ears if you purchase the LilGadgets Kids Premium Volume Limited Wired Headphones. These headphones have a built-in SharePort that lets one headphones plug into another. There’s no need for a splitter as one earpiece connects to the device and the other connects to the other person’s headphones. There aren’t any extra pieces that you need to keep track of either. The audio cable is encased in four feet of premium braided nylon, making it incredibly durable to outlast the pulling and playing of kids. It has an in-line microphone and a standard 3.5mm audio jack at each end. The maximum volume allowed in these headphones is 93dB, protecting your children’s ears. It has 40mm drivers and a range of 20Hz to 20kHz. The top part is padded for kids and it is properly sized for kids. It is recommended for ages 3 to 7. A portion of each purchase goes towards bullying prevention and awareness in schools through partner programs.

Best Foldable Headphones



For a pair of headphones that is easy to carry and store in a bag or anywhere your kid wants to keep them, check out the Elecder i37 Kids Headphones. This adjustable pair of headphones collapses, so carrying them is made simple. The band can be moved to fit your child’s head just right, rather than have it too loose or too tight. These produce excellent sound quality as they have stereo bass components and are 3.5mm plug compatible with all 3.5mm jack devices. The headphone cord is guaranteed not to tangle, even when it’s folded. It measures 4.9′ using high quality cloth, making it durable for use by kids. It’s not easily damaged and it is backed by a one-year, hassle-free guarantee. You can choose from 10 different colors: black, blue, green, orange, pink, purple, red, yellow, navy and teal. They are sweat-resistant and noise isolating, allowing for a comfortable fit and wear each and every time. These are great for a plane, car or train ride or even just walking around the house.