Best Baseball Hitting Accessories to Get You Ready for Tryouts

Whether it’s spring training, fall tryouts or winter ball, there’s always a baseball season to get ready for. Even if you’re just getting ready to join a pickup league and don’t want to embarrass yourself, you need to make sure you have at least a little bit of skill. Of course, this also holds very true for your son or daughter who is just learning how to play America’s pastime. No matter what age you are, needing help with hand eye coordination when it comes to hitting is a common occurrence. Thankfully, you can pick up items such as a tee, a net, and a baseball swing trainer to help you or your child improve at hitting. Whether you want to become the next Tony Gwynn or just don’t want to be a liability when you’re at the plate, choose any of the three items we’ve highlighted below will get you where you want to be.

Best Baseball Tee

Being able to square up a baseball is just about the hardest thing when it comes to hitting. Whether it’s high, low, inside, outside or right down the middle, you want to be able to get the barrel of the bat to the ball. Using the Tanner Tee while you’re practicing will help any hitter age 9 or up become better. This is the original pro style batting tee with the original rolled rubber top that is used by more coaches than any other tee. It features a patented, hand-rolled, rubber ball rest allows you to feel the ball and not the tee when you’re making contact. It is structurally flexible so it will bend and not break if you accidentally clip it instead of the ball. It is backed by a one-year warranty and has been used for over 25 years. It can be adjusted between 26 inches and 43 inches, allowing you to practice high pitches, middle of the plate pitches, and low pitches. Move your body around the tee to work on inside and outside pitches. The base is rounded off for soft play and easy transport, so you can throw it in your bag and take it with you to the field.

Best Practice Net

While it’s very satisfying to see the balls you’re hitting sprayed all around the field, cleaning them up after batting practice is a gigantic pain. Now you can get the practice off the tee that you want without having to pick up the balls all over the place when you use the PowerNet Baseball Softball Practice Net. This net measures 7′ x 7′, giving you plenty of area to work into, whether you want to hit the ball the opposite field or pull it. This portable net comes with a travel tee, allowing you to perfect that swing. It sets up in less than two minutes without the need of tools. These nets can withstand even the hardest of hits, so no matter how many rockets you’re hitting, it’ll stand up. There is a giant pocket in the middle that will collect the balls for you, so you’ll only have one place to walk to in order to retrieve the balls. It’s not taut, so the balls won’t shoot back at you once you hit it into the net. It has an adjustable height and sturdy seams, meaning it can be customized for each individual hitter and will remain intact. It also has a carrying bag with a heavy duty zipper and a shoulder strap to make bringing it to and from the field very simple. It can be used by children and adults of any age and can even be used as a backstop for pitching and fielding practice.

Best Swing Trainer

For those looking to handle their training by themselves, so they don’t need someone to pitch to them if they want to deal with a moving ball, the SKLZ Hurricane Category 4 Batting Swing Trainer for Baseball and Softball is a perfect purchase. This turns a two-man targeting training into an advanced solo trainer. It can be used as a static tee or a dynamic moving target, allowing you to get the best of both worlds and really work on your swing. It has an adjustable height for any hitter and it’s movable inward and outward. The multi-twist mechanics provide feedback on your bat speed and power. It will continually pitch the device back to you after you swing, allowing you to snap your swing back and forth to practice repetition. This is easy to setup and store.