Best Sandwich Makers for Any Meal of the Day

To quote Liz Lemon from 30 Rock: “I believe that all anyone really wants in this life is to sit in peace and eat a sandwich.” Now, you don’t have to be as passionate as her about sandwiches but most people agree that the versatility of a sandwich makes it an instant hit and a desired meal at some point during your day or week. Toasting bread just makes a sandwich that much better, whether you’re eating whole wheat, rye, plant-based bread, or plain old white. But there are endless possibilities of combinations when it comes to using a sandwich maker. A sandwich maker will combine your ingredients together in order to melt and toast them. You’ll be able to make pocket sandwiches for pretty much any time of day. Rather than separately toasting bread and layering it with your ingredients, combine them all together to make your sandwich that much more enjoyable. We’ve hand selected three of our favorite sandwich makers to help you achieve that Liz Lemon goal of sitting in peace and eating a sandwich.

Best Non-Stick Sandwich Maker

Using a sandwich maker is easy enough but having to clean up afterwards and scrape away stuck ingredients can be a nightmare. If you pick up the T-fal EZ Clean Nonstick Sandwich and Waffle Maker, you won’t have any post meal issues. This maker comes with two sets of interchangeable sandwich and waffle plates, allowing you to dominate breakfast, lunch or dinner. These plates are dishwasher safe for easy cleaning and they have a non-stick coating that makes it simple to clear anything off of them. If you use the waffle plates, you’ll be making two square-shaped Belgian waffles at a time. If you’re using the sandwich plates, you’ll be able to make delicious pocket sandwiches at the drop of a hat. It includes a helpful indicator light, so you know when it’s turned on versus off. This light also lets you know when the plates are heated up and ready to cook. It comes with a cord that neatly tucks away in the machine, keeping your cabinets cleaner. The machine only weighs 4.5 pounds and it is backed by a one-year limited warranty.

Best Breakfast Sandwich Maker

Breakfast sandwiches have changed mornings forever. Packing all of your favorite early day treats into one sandwich is a genius idea and with the Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker, you’ll be capitalizing on your mornings every time you use it. In just five minutes, you’ll be able to customize your breakfast sandwich and enjoy a delicious, protein-packed meal. It’s perfect for people who like to eat in their car on the way to work or on the go while on the subway or train. It only takes four steps to concoct your favorite type of sandwich. First, you add bread and pre cooked meat or cheese to the bottom layer. Next, you add an egg to the egg plate. Third, you add a second slice of bread to top the egg. After it cooks, you slide the egg plate out and remove the sandwich. Of course, if you’re looking to get rid of some carbs or calories, you can pick and choose exactly what you want to add, whether it’s vegetables, bagels, English muffins or more protein. You can of course eliminate the bread altogether for a Paleo and Keto diet-approved meal. All of the removable parts are dishwasher safe, meaning cleaning up won’t take much time at all. This breakfast maker comes with a complimentary recipe book, which lets you explore and test to see what type of breakfast sandwich is your favorite.

Most Versatile Sandwich Maker

With the ability to handle breakfast, lunch, dinner and dessert, the Proctor Silex Sandwich Toaster, Omelet and Turnover Maker can help out anybody in the kitchen. Compactly designed to not take up much space in your cabinets or on your countertops, this machine can be stored flat or upright. It has multiple triangle-shaped plates that can be used to combine and toast sandwiches, cook up a quick omelet or even craft a turnover for after your meal. The plates have edges that will seal your food, so it doesn’t spill everywhere. You can create many different types of meals in this and you won’t get tired of using it. Once the plates have cooled, you just need to wipe them down with a damp cloth, as the non-stick coating makes them easy to clean. The power on and preheat lights lets you know when it’s ready to be cooked on. So if you’re in the mood for French toast for breakfast, lunch or dinner, you can use this to squash your appetite.