Best Massage Gun to Work Out Any Kinks

Pulling a muscle can be one of the most frustrating parts of an active lifestyle. Not all of us are naturally gifted athletically and it takes a lot of effort to feel good. Sometimes pulling a muscle happens and it can make you not want to work out any time soon. Plus, getting it to feel right again can be a lengthy process. Paying for a trip to the masseuse can cost an arm and a leg. So why would you waste that money on someone working out your arms and legs when you can achieve a similar relaxing massage at home? With a massage gun, you’ll be able to get a deep tissue massage right in your pajamas if you desire. Helping your pain relief and stiffness subside should be your number one goal when it comes to at-home remedies. With the help of any of the three handpicked guns we’ve highlighted, you will be ready to work out again (and maybe stretch this time so you don’t pull a muscle easily).

Most Versatile Massage Gun

Providing you with multiple different heads for various kinds of massages, the Darkiron Massage Gun Deep Tissue Percussion Muscle Massager can be used many different ways. It comes with six different shaped massage heads to help users relax different body parts. One is for bulk muscle groups, one is for deep tissue and precise massages, one is for muscle relaxation and plasticity, one is for massaging the spine and the Achilles’ tendon, one is for massaging soft tissue and the last is for sensitive body meat relaxation. It is extremely quiet at 35 dB, which compares very favorably to other massage guns that are normally at around 50 dB. This is meant to improve the overall health of your body’s soft tissue as well as your blood pressure. It will get rid of stiffness and soreness and can prevent fasciitis. There are 30 speed level adjustments that will produce between 400 to 3,300 percussions per minute, giving you complete customization over your massage. The lithium ion battery is rechargeable, allowing you to use it for six hours after each charge. It weighs only 2.2 pounds and features an anti-drop shell that protects it against any type of fall.

Most Accurate Massage Gun

Allowing you to take a more active approach at healing your muscles, the opove Massage Gun Muscle Massager will leave your body feeling healthier. This has a high torque, brushless motor that registers only 39 dB of noise for a quiet experience. This delivers up to 3,200 percussions per minute with three different speed levels. This has excellent struction with high torque that gives accurate percussion. This is great for all over your body, whether it’s your thighs, neck, arms, back or glutes. This also has an anti-drop shell that protects it while you’re using it. You can change the head up to four different ways: one for bulk muscle groups, one for deep tissue massages and precise massage, one for massaging the neck, spine and Achilles, and muscle relaxation and plasticity.

Easiest Massage Gun to Use

In order to rejuvenate sore tissue and aching muscles, having a massage gun can really aid in recovery. The easiest massage gun to use for any age, old or younger, is the LifePro Sonic Handheld Percussion Massage Gun. It has a powerful motor that can produce up to 2,800 strokes per minute (RPM) with a 12mm amplitude. But the motor is also quiet and it measures 55 – 75 dB, so you can use it at home or on the road while you’re traveling. There are speed adjustments that are ergonomic for your fingertips. It comes with five different massage heads: a round one, a spinal one, a flat one and two bullet ones, so you can focus on trigger points, stimulating deep tissue massage, and releasing muscle knots. This is great for your calves, adductors, chest, neck, spine, IT band, upper back, lower back, glutes or hamstrings. It can run from three to six hours of with a single charge from the rechargeable battery. The gauge on the back of the gun shows you how much power is left in its current charge and the frequency that you’re set on. It also has an anti-drop shell, like the previous two.