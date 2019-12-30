Best Pet Vacuum to Clean Your Home

Having a household full of pets is all fun and games until it comes down to cleaning up their messes. Even if you have a potty-trained dog or cat that’s as sharp as a tack, there will still be no shortage of pet hair, dander, and dirt, in addition to the occasional “accident.” All of this, however, can be rendered moot with a few high-tech cleaning devices — namely, a pet vacuum. These vacuums are designed with the common household pet in mind and are far more adept at removing pet fur and, in turn, keeping your house free from allergens, dander, and other pet-related remnants. If you want to be a pet owner and, at the same time, keep your house in top shape for your family and its bevy of guests, owning one of these intuitive and high-powered devices is an absolute must. There are, however, a few different directions you can go in, depending on what exactly you’re looking for. But whether you need something compact, high-powered, or both, you won’t have to worry. Here, we’ll look at some of the best pet vacuums to clean your home to help you make an informed choice.

Best Upright Pet Vacuum

Overall, the Shark Rotator Powered Lift-Away TruePet Upright Corded Bagless Vacuum for Carpet and Hard Floor is a must-buy item for any pet owner. For those who prefer a traditional upright vacuum, this is a great choice. When it comes to pets, this thing has you covered, as it features a pet power mode that extracts dirt, dust, and allergens from deep inside couches, pillows, upholstery, and every other little nook and cranny you can think of. It utilizes Anti Allergen Complete Seal Technology and a HEPA filter to help better trap dust and allergens inside the vacuum and keep them out of your house for the long haul. Additionally, the Shark offers a generous dust cup capacity of 1.5 quarts, so you can get all, if not a large majority, of the house’s debris without having to dump and reload over and over again. Along with its XL capacity, the vacuum features a Powered Lift Away mode, so you can remove the canister in order to get to hard to reach areas.

Best Handheld Pet Vacuum

On the contrary, if you’re looking for a pet vacuum that’s ultra-compact, convenient, and great at getting into all of the hard to reach crevices of your home, the Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Handheld Vacuum is the way to go. With a power rating of 4 amps, this handheld cleaner can easily collect dust, hair, fur from your upholstery, car, stairs, etc. It utilizes a specialized rubber nozzle that’s specifically designed for dirt and animal hair/fur. This pet vac also features a patented multi-layer filtration system — the Cyclonic Cleaning System — to adeptly remove allergens from your home swiftly and efficiently. It includes two different nozzles, in total, and contains a generous capacity of 0.78 L, which is far superior to most compact vacuums. And while this is a corded vacuum, it does feature a 16-foot power cord that allows you a ton of flexibility.

Most Versatile Pet Vacuum

For a little bit of the best of both worlds, the Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner is a solid option. This vacuum essentially operates as both a handheld device and an upright vacuum, as it’s lightweight and ergonomically designed to be used with one hand and powerful enough to be used in a classic manner. For starters, it’s cordless, so you don’t have to worry about wire tangling or general obstructions. It allows up to 40 minutes of run time when using a non-motorized tool and up to 25 minutes of working time with a motorized floor tool attached. It’s designed specifically for pet owners, as the machine’s advanced filtration system captures allergens and releases cleaner air than the air you were breathing in the first place (or in general, for that matter). It’s ultra-lightweight, versatile, and even features a release trigger that ensures it only uses battery power when it’s actually cleaning and not just turned on. Additionally, it contains hygienic bin emptying for quick and easy dust removal, ultra-strong brush bar power, powerful suction, and a washable lifetime filter, making this a long-lasting, durable, and effective vacuum for a multitude of pet-related problems.