Watch the unboxing of an iPhone 11 that costs as much as a Porsche Taycan 4S

Noted YouTube personality and gadget reviewer Marques Brownlee stifles a laugh in the opening moments of one of his latest videos, a nearly 10-minute unboxing of an insanely expensive gold- and diamond-encrusted iPhone 11 Pro that he begins by wondering aloud: “Have you ever wanted to flex so hard it doesn’t even make financial sense anymore?” And, “There’s literally nothing I can say about this phone that’s useful to a normal person.”

What follows are the first impressions from “MKBHD” about the Solarius Zenith iPhone 11 Pro from Caviar — hands-down, the most expensive iPhone in the world, with a base price of $100,000 or so that’s roughly equivalent to the starting price you’d pay for a Porsche Taycan 4S.

Features of this ultra-luxe iPhone that almost no one will ever see in real life include a yellow diamond in the 12 o’clock position on the watch and an array of diamonds all around the phone; a 24-carat gold coating; and a free pair of AirPods Pro. “The name Solarius plainly makes it clear that Caviar designers found their inspiration in the main celestial body,” Caviar, which regularly makes headlines for the fabulously outrageous iPhones like this one it produces, said about the new model. “The concentric circles of gold and diamonds (and) constantly moving tourbillon watch built into the smartphone’s body symbolize the eternal life that Sun gives to our planet.”

That yellow diamond in the watch face is also called a “sun stone,” and Caviar promises that the various minerals that comprise this phone were mined where meteorites have fallen to earth. In fact, the various pieces of Mars and the Moon that are built into the phones were mined from these meteorites and certified by Russian mineralogical experts.

Like MKBHD said, not at all useful — any of that — to a regular person. Still, you can check out his unboxing video above if you’re so inclined. “You really don’t get to see something like this every day,” he says, adding that the Russian boutique company responsible for it flew someone out to him to hand-deliver the phone to the YouTuber. Ah, the perks of online fame.