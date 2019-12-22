Best Fireplace Log Grate

For those who own a true fireplace that burns woods for heat, you know how amazing it is to enjoy the glowing beauty of a fire in your home. But you also know you can’t just leave wood on the hearth and expect it to burn without messing up your house. You need a log grate to keep your logs stacked properly, so they burn more quickly and don’t leave marks in your fireplace. You’re able to assemble your firewood how you want it and air will be able to circulate below for a cleaner burn. So if you’re wondering which fire grate to get, based on the type of fireplace you have, don’t worry because we’ve highlighted three of the best options available to you. Let’s take a look now.

Best Small Log Grate

For those who have a smaller fireplace, you’ll need the correct size of grate to fit inside it. That’s why the Amagabeli Garden & Home Black Wrought Iron Fireplace Log Grate 21 Inch would be a great fit. It measures 21″ x 12.5″ x 7.5″ and clears four inches under the crossbar. The real aspect we liked about this grate is the fact that is lifts up the wood higher, allowing more air to circulate underneath it for a longer burn. This fireplace log grid has ember retention that’s suitable for both an indoor fireplace and an outdoor fire pit, meaning you can use this anywhere you want a fire. There are seven V-shaped steel bars on this grate that cradle your firewood and kindling to keep it all set. It also works with coal, if you want to use that to start your fire. Each steel bar is 1″ x 3/4″ and is thick and durable. There’s no assembly required, as this will ship in one piece. There’s a three-month warranty guarantee, so trying it out for your fireplace is no sweat to you.

Best Long Log Grate

Perfect for an entryway fireplace or a large one in a living room, the Pleasant Hearth 3/4″ Premium Solid Steel Fireplace Grates 36-Inch can hold a lot of pieces of firewood for you. This fireplace grate comes with nine bars, providing a ton of area to rest your kindling. This measures 36″ x 15.2″ x 7″ and it weighs 34.6 pounds, so it’s slightly heavy but can also hold a good amount. What we really liked about this grate is the heat-resistant black finish that doesn’t show much ash or wear, giving you a picturesque fireplace for as long as you have it. Each bar is made from heavy-duty steel construction and is 3/4″ thick, so it’s stable and sturdy. This grate lifts up firewood off the chimney floor but it also is designed to contain your firewood safely. It comes with a lifetime guarantee, so this will be with you as long as you need it and will fill up your large fireplace without much trouble. Your fire will be more robust, thanks to the makeup of this log grate.

Best Midsize Log Grate

Most people who have a fireplace have a medium sized one, which is why the Amagabeli Garden & Home Black Wrought Iron Fireplace Log Grate 30 Inch is the right option for your home. It’s perfect for your fireplace, as it measures 30″ x 15″ x 7.5″ with wrought iron bars. This option has a six-month warranty, which we really loved and realized that will cover you the entirety of the winter months, so you can really give it a good trial run. The back top is 22 inches across and the front top is 26 inches across, meaning these seven V-shaped bars are spaced out properly to keep all of your firewood in place. This is a suitable grate for inside or outside, so if you want to throw an outdoor party and enjoy your fire pit, this grate can be placed outdoors as well. This thick, steel structure will work in your home for many years.